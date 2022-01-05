Cathal Dennehy: Long-term value of sporting memories far outweighs the cost

Lionel Messi is lazy: utterly, astonishingly, impressively lazy.

Like a man who keeps a small fridge beside the couch, he straddles a fine line between sinful slothfulness and expert efficiency.

We knew this long ago, of course, his distance-per-game among the lowest of world-class players.

But still, it’s something you have to see to believe: How little he moves for most of the game — walking when others run, standing when others jog.

It was the 70th minute of a La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves in December 2019 when I learned how little this lethargy really matters. Barcelona were 2-1 up, Messi picking the ball up just outside the box. Surrounded by five defenders, he jinked to his left, then unleashed the greatest weapon in world sport. Before anyone grasped what was happening, the ball was rifling into the net.

In the stands of the Camp Nou, we looked at each other mystified, a group of Irish guys muttering the only appropriate response: Jaysus.

We called it Project Messi: A lads’ weekend in Barcelona to finally watch the world’s best, aware that if we ever found someone to procreate with, then our grandkids would surely ask us: Did you ever go see him?

The answer had to be yes.

Little did we know it was one of the last chances for the public to see him in that stadium, the world going into shutdown just a few months later.

Messi is 34 now, and his move to Paris is looking more and more like the beginning to the end of his greatness, all of which triggered a thought: What if we didn’t go to see him?

The €200 we each shelled out on flights, a hostel and the match ticket would have been frittered away elsewhere — on something far more sensible, something far more forgettable.

This dilemma — cost versus value, saving versus splurging — is one every sports lover confronts, but the deck is increasingly stacked to make us stay home and watch it on TV.

In a nation of unaffordable houses, with so many facing financial uncertainty, shelling out hundreds to see live sport can seem a frivolous, unnecessary cost. And it often is.

But how to quantify its value? You can’t, and the reality is it’s a gamble that often doesn’t pay off.

But when it does, it’s worth so much. None of us will tell our grandkids about watching Monday Night Football from the comfort of our couch.

Two years before Project Messi, there was Project Federer-Nadal. The two tennis greats were on the same side of the draw at the 2017 US Open, which meant a New York-based friend and I had little trouble shelling out $220 (€195) for tickets for their predicted clash in the men’s semi-finals. Those same tickets were selling for $750 (€664) apiece ahead of the quarter-finals, at which point Federer went and ruined it, losing to Juan Martin del Potro. Still, seeing Nadal wipe the floor with Del Potro en route to his 15th Grand Slam was a lesson in how different the live experience is: The guttural, ball-crushing brutality he plays with almost terrifying in its intensity.

In 2018, a holiday in Alicante proved the perfect platform to launch Project Ronaldo, with four of us making a two-hour drive to Valencia for their Champions League clash with Juventus. For 27 minutes, Ronaldo ran the show at the Mestalla Stadium before tugging the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo, which earned him a straight red. The €120 ticket worked to about €4.50 per minute of Ronaldo time — still worth it to witness one of his greatest tantrums as he left the field in tears.

I couldn’t tell you what I spent going to the final stage of the 2004 Tour De France, only that the sole waste of money was the €1 spent on a yellow Livestrong bracelet. Lance Armstrong turned out to be as legitimate as a three-card trickster at the Galway Races, but there’s still no regrets in witnessing, at the age of 16, one of sport’s great sights: 150 bikes rattling up and down the Champs Elysees at startling speed.

Same for the wide-eyed wonder of walking into a packed Stade de France for the first time a year earlier, a family holiday to the World Athletics Championships worth far more than whatever my parents spent on it, featuring as it did one of the best races in the sport’s history as Eliud Kipchoge outkicked Hicham El Guerrouj and Kenenisa Bekele to win the 5,000m.

A SPECIAL MEMORY: Eliud Kipchoge, centre, gets the better of Hicham El Guerrouj, right , and Gebregziabher Gebremariam to win the 5,000m final at the 2003 World Athletics Championships at the Stade de France. Being present at one of the greatest races in history had a profound effect on our columnist. Picture: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

For teenagers, experiences like that can light a fire that never goes out.

In recent months, there were timely reminders of why such chances should always be taken. When Steph Curry broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history, I smugly congratulated myself for having gone to see him play many years earlier while visiting the Golden State.

But when Tiger Woods admitted he’s unlikely to return to the top level, there was a different feeling: Regret.

I thought back to 2018 and choosing to opt out of a trip to France with my brothers for the Ryder Cup, figuring it was €500 I didn’t need to spend. Back then Woods was seven months away from his historic Masters triumph, and still a few years away from a car accident that means his golfing greatness is probably gone for good.

All these stars will disappear sooner or later, but live sport isn’t only about great athletes. It’s about great moments, the kind that can’t be fully felt in a living room.

I was eight when Ciarán Carey hit his wonder-point to knock All-Ireland champions Clare out of the 1996 hurling championship, going suitably berserk along with tens of thousands of Limerick folk in the Gaelic Grounds. I didn’t have a ticket for that year’s All-Ireland, but went to Croke Park on a gamble, knowing it’d be a source of eternal regret if I missed a Limerick win. I crouched down and was smuggled through the turnstile alongside an older brother, and if you were a very young Wexford fan in the upper Cusack that day, my apologies for encroaching and essentially stealing your seat.

The hurt felt after that game was offset by a belief that Limerick’s time would soon come. Little did we know it’d take them 22 years. But that’s the thing about sport, about life: You always think there’ll be another day, another opportunity. Only when it’s too late do we realise there often isn’t.

Over the past two years, the experience of live sport has been snatched away from so many, the habit of following it from afar now so ingrained that you wonder — and worry — how many have let it go for good.

And as the world still grapples with this invisible plague, quietly, almost unknowingly, we’re all losing ground on a rival we can’t defeat: Time. None of us should assume we have it to spare, that our chance to witness sporting greatness, whether at local or international level, will always be there.

So seize every chance you get this year to see it in the flesh. Whether you’re eight or 80, the long-term value of those memories will far outweigh the cost.