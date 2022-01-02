Basketball: 'Safest possible' National Cup semis in Cork set to proceed

Basketball Ireland chiefs are determined that next weekend’s National Cup semi-finals in Cork will go ahead “in the safest manner possible”.

The rampant Covid pandemic wiped out the weekend’s entire Superleagues and Division 1 programmes, leaving the gala semi-final weekend in Cork hanging by a thread. The local derby between Superleague sides UCC Glanmire and Brunell is due to kick off the weekend next Friday night, and Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan says that is still the intention.

“Our attentions will turn to the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals in Cork, from January 7th-9th, to ensure that these games take place and in the safest manner possible.

“I’d like to thank all our clubs, along with the WNLC (Women’s National League Committee), MNCC (Men’s National Competition Committee) and our National League manager, John Walsh, who have been working so hard over the festive period to try and get fixtures played. Naturally the health and safety of all involved in our sport is at the forefront of our minds and that is why these postponements have had to take place.”

In total 18 of the 20 National League fixtures, scheduled from last Wednesday to Monday’s bank holiday, have been postponed.

Added BI National League manager, John Walsh: “We knew that with the numbers of Covid-19 cases spreading across society, that this was likely to happen. Our primary concern is the welfare of all involved — players, coaches, officials, and fans. We will be working with all stakeholders involved to get these games rescheduled at another stage.”

Chair of WNLC, Breda Dick, added: “Naturally we’d have loved to have played a full festive calendar of fixtures, but the times we’re in hasn’t allowed for that. We’ll continue to liaise with clubs to ensure we can get these games played as soon as possible.”

The two National League games that went ahead ahead of the weekend saw NUIG Maree beat Team 360 Financial Killorglin 102-92 while in the Division 1, Scotts Lakers claimed Killarney bragging rights seeing off local rivals Killarney Cougars 89-66.