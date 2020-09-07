Ryan in line for Leinster return as Cullen waits for Ireland trio 

Leinster look set to welcome back James Ryan from injury for this Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 final against Ulster at Aviva Stadium but the province will hold off on fitness decisions regarding Tadhg Furlong, Jordan Larmour and Dan Leavy.

Ireland second-row Ryan has not featured since the 2019-20 season was restarted last month as he recovers from a procedure on a shoulder injury he underwent during the Covid-19 lockdown. He had returned to training ahead of last Friday’s PRO14 semi-final with Munster but was not risked as Leinster stayed on course for a third title in a row with a 13-3 victory. Ryan now appears ready for the fray with Leinster on Monday saying the lock is expected to be available for selection, a major boost for both Leo Cullen and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of their respective Heineken Champions Cup and autumn Test campaigns.

Leinster boss Cullen will have to be patient with his medical staff over the returns to play of Larmour, Furlong and Leavy, however. Full-back Larmour failed to return to the field from a head injury assessment early in the second half of the win over Munster and is following the mandatory, graduated return to play protocols. Like Ryan, Furlong has not featured for Leinster since the resumption of rugby after tweaking his back ahead of the opening fixture on August 22 and the province said the Ireland and British & Irish Lions' tighthead prop is to be further reviewed this week regarding involvement against Ulster.

It is a similar story for long-term absentee Leavy. The back-rower is still waiting to return from a serious knee injury sustained against Ulster in March 2019 and he too will be further reviewed this week as to his participation in this Saturday night’s PRO14 final. Definitely out, though, is veteran utility back Fergus McFadden, as he is still rehabilitating a calf injury that has prevented him from playing since the restart. McFadden, 34, extended his contract in order to complete the 2019-20 season before retiring from the professional game but any comeback will have to come in Europe with the home quarter-final against Saracens on September 18 the next target as he looks to increase his training load again this week.

Leinster will also definitely be without tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze (back), wings Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) and centre Conor O’Brien (hamstring).