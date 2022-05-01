'Another fantastic achievement in her monumental career': Ireland reacts to Katie Taylor's win

Ireland's Katie Taylor, right, and Amanda Serrano trade punches during the third round of a lightweight championship boxing bout Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. Taylor won the bout. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 10:43

The boxing world was enthralled by the battle waged between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden. Many across Ireland as well as high-profile people all around the globe took to Twitter to applaud Taylor.

President Michael D Higgins praised Taylor's "monumental" achievement

Ahead of the fight, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Taylor was a fantastic ambassador for Ireland

Niall Horan said both ladies gave a great performance, however, cheered Taylor on

A former world champion salutes a current one

Tony Bellew calls it as he sees it

You didn't really expect to see a list like this without Conor McGregor

WBC IBF & WBA Welterweight world champion Errol Spence offers his opinion

Amir Khan considered the sport itself to be the biggest winner

Oscar de La Hoya knows at thing or two about class in the ring

Following his former band mate, Zayn Malik tweeted he had "watched a piece of history"

And finally, Amanda Serrano's promoter summed up his view of the fight in one word

