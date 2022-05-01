'Another fantastic achievement in her monumental career': Ireland reacts to Katie Taylor's win

The boxing world was enthralled by the battle waged between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden. Many across Ireland as well as high-profile people all around the globe took to Twitter to applaud Taylor.

President Michael D Higgins praised Taylor's "monumental" achievement

Congratulations to @KatieTaylor on retaining her world lightweight boxing titles. Another fantastic achievement in her monumental career. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 1, 2022

Ahead of the fight, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Taylor was a fantastic ambassador for Ireland

Very best wishes @KatieTaylor ahead of your #TaylorSerrano fight at Madison Square Gardens.



A historic moment for women’s boxing.



You are a wonderful ambassador for Irish sport, and for 🇮🇪 https://t.co/ieHGLTUG6R — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 30, 2022

Niall Horan said both ladies gave a great performance, however, cheered Taylor on

What a performance from both ladies!! So happy for @KatieTaylor 🇮🇪. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2022

A former world champion salutes a current one

The best ever @KatieTaylor — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) May 1, 2022

Tony Bellew calls it as he sees it

[social=twitter]https://twitter.com/TonyBellew/status/1520602368475160576?s=20&t=S6T6jMoxG9sus78e0e4Heg[/social

You didn't really expect to see a list like this without Conor McGregor

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

WBC IBF & WBA Welterweight world champion Errol Spence offers his opinion

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Amir Khan considered the sport itself to be the biggest winner

Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022

Oscar de La Hoya knows at thing or two about class in the ring

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

Following his former band mate, Zayn Malik tweeted he had "watched a piece of history"

.@KatieTaylor

just fought with the tenacity and determination of a true great. Watched a piece of history tonight. 🥊 — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 1, 2022

And finally, Amanda Serrano's promoter summed up his view of the fight in one word