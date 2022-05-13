Amir Khan announces his retirement from boxing

Amir Khan, the 2004 Olympic silver medallist who became a unified world champion at light-welterweight, has announced the end of his in-ring career.
Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing (Nick Potts/PA)
Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:21
David Charlesworth

Khan retires with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, his legacy as one of the most entertaining and finest British boxers of his era secured a long time ago.

The 35-year-old wrote in a short statement on Twitter on Friday morning: “It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

Khan ends a storied career, in which he also challenged for world titles at welterweight and middleweight, on a losing note after being stopped in the sixth round of a one-sided grudge fight by long-time rival Kell Brook in Manchester in February. Brook announced his own retirement last weekend.

