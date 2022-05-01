10 steps to heaven: How Taylor triumphed, round by round

ROUND 1 After a quick exchange of jabs to begin proceedings amidst a powderkeg New York atmosphere, Taylor found her range with right hands to the head and body. Serrano soon answered in kind from the southpaw stance, thudding in backhands of her own as both combatants settled swiftly to the task.

ROUND 2 Taylor sought to better alter her angles here, working well up close as the pair rallied back and forth, the Bray woman at times using Serrano's palpable frontfoot aggression against her as she slipped out of danger. The Puerto Rican still remained irrepressible, however, following Taylor's quick combos with searing ripostes.

ROUND 3 The pair continued to trade up at close and middle distance, the contest increasingly attritional as it entered the third. Taylor's patented check hooks were by now very much on display and winning favour, but it was a Serrano 1-2 which brought the crowd to its feet later in the stanza.

ROUND 4 Serrano remained left-hand happy, stalking Taylor from centre-ring, unfurling it in single doses as Taylor boxed customarily along the ropes, pot-shotting well to orders from Ross Enamait in her corner.

ROUND 5 The touchpaper was well and truly lit in the fifth, the famous New York venue practically shaken to its foundations as Taylor and Serrano swapped heavy artillery, the Bray native bravely trying to weave between the ballast of the latter’s output, her face notably reddening to that end. Although Taylor was not without her own successes, it was Serrano who seemed to snatch the ascendancy as we neared the halfway point.

A brutal battle of wills: Katie Taylor in action against Amanda Serrano

ROUND 6 That frenetic pace continued thereafter, Serrano understandably recouping her reserves after a massive effort the round prior. Cognisant of that, Taylor cranked and varied up her own shot selection, unloading deft combinations while Serrano continued to pour it on in return.

ROUND 7 After the perpetual motion of the midrounds, the fight assumed a [comparatively] steadier hue as both boxers strapped in for the home straight, the Brooklynite perhaps landing the cleaner blows in the eyes of those judging ringside as the momentum swayed evermore.

ROUND 8 Arguably' Taylor's best round of the bout, she perfectly picked her punches from distance, bobbing in and out of the crosshairs with snappy blows as Serrano struggled to impose the velocity of the preceding frames.

ROUND 9 Serrano recovered some grasp on matters in the ninth, a seeming second wind paving the way for a selection of brisk backhands, Taylor's renowned balance momentarily alluding her as the challenger came on strong in a bid to emphatically close the show.

ROUND 10 A surefire round of the year contender concluded one of the best boxing matches ever staged at MSG, the pair’s effort levels scarecely fathomable as they swung for the fences, Serrano’s crimson eye testament to Taylor’s onslaught. Just as the Brooklynite’s own footing seemed like it might fail her under duress, she regrouped to fire back in kind as the night drew to its captivating crescendo.

Official scores: 97-93 Taylor, 96-93 Taylor, 96-94 Serrano

Irish Examiner score: 96-94 Taylor