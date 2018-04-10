O’Shea to lead Kerry’s bid for five in a row

Paul O’Shea from Kilcummin will captain the Kerry minor footballers as they begin their quest for a historic fifth consecutive All-Ireland minor crown.

Two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Peter Keane has named his team for tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final fixture away to Tipperary (Thurles, 7pm) and with the minor age limit having been lowered to U17, this Kerry team is full of new faces.

The starting team named yesterday evening contains four members of the Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne side which recently came up short against St Ronan’s of Lurgan in the Hogan Cup semi-final.

Conor Flannery is at corner-back, Colm Moriarty is selected at half-back, Killian Falvey has been given the number 12 jersey, with Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, top scorer in the Corn Uí Mhuirí decider, named at corner-forward.

Kieran O’Donoghue, full-back on the St Brendan’s Killarney team which recently lost the All-Ireland junior schools football title, is also included in Keane’s starting team.

In the other quarter-finals tomorrow, Cork entertain Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn, while Limerick travel to Ennis to play Clare.

Kerry (Munster MFC v Tipperary):

M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Flannery (Dingle), K O’Donoghue (Legion), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla); C Moriarty (Annascaul), D McCarthy (Kenmare), D Murphy (Rathmore); D Rahilly (Rathmore), D Lyne (Legion); P Walsh (Brosna), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), K Falvey (Annascaul); P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs:

K O’Leary (Kilcummin), J O’Connor (Beaufort), J Lenihan (Churchill), D Mangan (Laune Rangers), S Quilter (Austin Stack), D Dineen (Rathmore), J McCarthy (Kenmare), D Geaney (Dingle), J McVeigh (Listowel Emmets).

Limerick (Munster MFC v Clare):

K Walsh (Ballysteen); S Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), C Carey (Claughan), M O’Hanrahan (Monaleen); L Scannell (Fr Caseys), T Lyons (Croom), D O’Keeffe (Kilpeacon); J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher Broadford), J Hayes (St Kieran’s); K O’Kelly (Granagh/Ballingarry), L Gleeson (Newcastlewest), B Foley (Newcastlewest); P O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), E Murphy (Fr Caseys), P Gallagher (Rathkeale).

Subs:

R McElligott (Mungret), R O’Connor (Newcastlewest), R O’Connell (Fr Caseys), L Gammell (Ballysteen), M Shanahan (St Kieran’s), A McMahon (St Patrick’s), D Kearns (St Senan’s), D Maloney (St Kieran’s), K Guinea (St Kieran’s).

Waterford (Munster MFC v Cork):

N McSweeney (Gaultier); C Foley (Ballinacourty), S Boyce (The Nire), S Lennon (Brickey Rangers); L Power (Kilgobnet), T Walsh (Rathgormack), L Fennell (Stradbally); C Browne (Brickey Rangers), J Power (Rathgormack); A Ryan (The Nire), L Walsh (The Nire), S Ronayne (Brickey Rangers); N O’Keeffe (De La Salle), M Ó Floinn (Old Parish), R Elliffe (Rathgormack).

Subs:

P Dunwoody (Kilrossanty), H Griffin (Ballinameela), A Behan (Kilrossanty), T Mooney (Kill), P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), S Walsh (The Nire), K Taylor (St Saviours), J Lombard (Brickey Rangers), S Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), A Power (Ardmore).

Tipperary panel:

C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg), T McDonagh (Cahir), S Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), C McDonagh (Cahir), M O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale, captain), K Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), B Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), A Flannery (Galtee Rovers), D Ryan (Knockavilla- Donaskeigh Kickhams), C English (Ballyporeen), K Shelly (Moycarkey- Borris, vice-captain), E Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), C O’Mahony (Ardfinnan), J O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers), C Power (Ballina), G Meagher (Inane Rovers), C Whelan (Mullinahone), R Byron (Galtee Rovers), J Holloway (Carrick Swan), D Farrelly (Clerihan) and S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).