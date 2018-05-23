O’Rourke and Hubbard set for road bowls final showdown

John O’Rourke and David Hubbard will meet in the North Cork Junior A final, following O’Rourke’s impressive semi-final win over Derry Cooney at Peake.

Cooney opened with a super shot to take the first tip by 50m. O’Rourke’s second was poor and only beat that by 50m. Cooney lost his advantage with a poor third. O’Rourke hit back with a great bowl to the doctor’s cross to win the lead. Cooney landed his next bowl in the dyke. O’Rourke responded with another big one to take his lead to almost a bowl. O’Rourke piled on the pressure with another great shot to the bridge to go two shots clear. Cooney did well to hold the lead along the straight. He missed sight at the end of the straight. O’Rourke went out to push his lead to almost three bowls.

Eoin O’Riordan beat Darren Oliver by almost a bowl in the Gaeltacht Junior A championship at Baile Mhuirne. He made sight with a brilliant opening shot. He continued to set the pace and raised a bowl after five to Roche’s. He held that to the chalets. Oliver closed the gap from there, but O’Riordan still had almost a bowl at the line.

Denis O’Driscoll reached the West Cork semi-final when he beat Tim Young by a bowl at Drinagh. He won the first shot by 30m, but the contest was in the balance to Shandrum cross, where O’Driscoll led by just 10 metres. Young hit Murphy’s wall with his next and O’Driscoll rubbed it to gain an 80m lead. He went a bowl clear with a great shot to the church.

Anthony Gould beat Dave Mackey by a bowl in the Cork city Junior A championship at Templemichael. He had almost a bowl after two, but Mackey won the lead after seven. He had almost a bowl at Sarsfield’s Court cross. Gould whittled it back to 30m at the novice line and led with his next. Mackey played a poor second last and Gould beat the line to raise and win by a bowl.

In the Munster senior women’s championship Emma Fitzpatrick beat Catriona Murphy in the last shot at Ballygurteen. She won the first three to sight. Murphy led with her fifth, but Fitzpatrick hit the front again with a big shot to the Women’s lane. She led from there, but didn’t push clear till her last three to the line.

Ted Hegarty and JC Desmond will meet in the Munster Veteran (Junior) championship semi-final.

Hegarty beat Dan O’Halloran by a bowl at Derrinasafa. He won his first lead after three. He had control, till he missed Ross’ in two from the bridge. O’Halloran regained the lead past Ross’ and they were locked together to the Darkwood turn. Hegarty played five super shots from there past the novice line to win by over a bowl.

JC Desmond beat Eugene O’Sullivan by almost two bowls on the Cúil Aodha road from Baile Mhuirne. O’Sullivan was unlucky with his third and Desmond took advantage. He raised a bowl, but O’Sullivan had the lead well under a bowl entering the closing quarter. Desmond then got a lucky rub which gave him a clear lead. He raised a bowl again and had close to two at the line.

In the other side of the draw Andrew O’Leary was an impressive winner over Chris O’Donovan at Crookstown. They were level in the first five to the wall, but O’Leary began to edge clear from there. O’Donovan’s form dipped in the second half and O’Leary raised a bowl with four to go. He increased that lead to the line.

His next outing is against Brendan O’Callaghan in the Munster quarter-final at Berrings. O’Callaghan had an impressive win over Jim Coffey at Macroom in the Gaeltacht final. He led from the off and was a bowl clear after five to the waterfall. They battled over that lead to Glasheen Cross, where Coffey knocked the bowl. O’Callaghan closed it out by beating the line with a big bowl. Paul O’Brien and Thomas Boyle play in the other quarter-final at Carraig na bhFear.

Seán Dillon caused a major upset when he eliminated Pat Mallon from the Ulster veteran championship. He raised two bowls on the former champion, but Mallon rallied and led with four to go. Fortune favoured Dillon in the closing exchanges and he got though in the last shot.

Humphrey O’Leary finished strongly to see off Liam Hurley and Muiris Buttimer in the West Cork Junior B final at Drinagh while Scott Callanan beat Jimmy O’Driscoll by a bowl in the Cork City B final at Pouladuff.