O’Meara all set for Kerry challenge

New Kerry GAA commercial manager Maurice O’Meara feels the position presents him with the challenge he was looking for after years involved with golf in the county.

Hailing the Kerry GAA brand as “bigger than any golf venture I have been involved in”, O’Meara is determined to make it work.

“I love a challenge and while I had a very successful career in golf, I was 10 years in the golf business, being involved in two Irish Opens, a British Open qualifier and other things but I needed a new challenge.

“The opportunity came from left field and I did think about it. It’s a new role and it took a leap of faith by Kerry GAA, it’s a leap of faith for me but I am taking on this role full of enthusiasm because while it’s challenging, it’s also very exciting.”

O’Meara will be based in the county’s Centre of Excellence in Currans and is working already on the Kerry Dublin Association Fundraiser in Croke Park on July 14. Other events are also in the pipeline.

“My role is to raise funds to help the overall running of Kerry GAA so as to maintain the high standards that Kerry has set itself.

"While Currans will be a major part of it, the role will apply to all activities and projects that Kerry GAA embark on. It’s all about putting money back into the game to ensure the strategic plan is implemented.”

Lotto and five-year tickets are part of his focus.

“I will be very much focused on fundraising and getting money into Kerry GAA but also focused on getting the brand out as well.”