Olympic badminton star Scott Evans to hang up his racket

Irish Olympic badminton star Scott Evans, who gained global attention for ripping his top off at the Rio Olympics, will retire from international competition next week, after the European Team Championships in Russia.

In 2008, Evans was the first Irish male badminton player to qualify for an Olympics Games (in Beijing), competing also in London 2012 and Rio 2016, where he finished ninth overall.

The 30-year-old Dubliner’s first major career highlight came in 2012, when he won the Irish Open. In 2016, he became the first Irishman to win a badminton match at the Olympics, beating German Marc Zwiebler and celebrating by tearing his shirt off and throwing it into the crowd. The shirt came off again when beating Ygor Coelho de Oliveira in the next round, before bowing out to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, who would win teh bronze medal.

“The time is right to retire after 14 years of full-time training and full-time participation on the world tour,” said Evans yesterday.

“I know what it takes to be a professional athlete every single day and what I need to do to be at my best and I don’t have the same desire as before. This hasn’t been an easy decision, but I feel it is the right one. Having the opportunity to finish my career while representing my country will be the best way to end this chapter.

“I am very grateful to Badminton Ireland, Sport Ireland, The Olympic Council of Ireland and Hegarty Financial Management for giving me the opportunities to live my dream and be a professional badminton player for 14 years. Without their support my journey wouldn’t have been possible. I would like to sincerely thank my parents and brother, who have been through the highest highs and when I have hit rock bottom. I would also like to thank Jim Laugesen who took me on at 17 years of age and still helps me to this day and to Camille, for all her support.”