Home»Sport»Soccer

O’Driscoll remarks hit a raw Ulster nerve

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Jim Stokes

Brian O’Driscoll’s comments about Ulster being a “bit of a basket case” has certainly hit a raw nerve around Ravenhill.

Jono Gibbes attempted to adopt a diplomatic stance in response to comments from Brian O'Driscoll. Picture: INPHO/Matt Mackey

Departing head coach Jono Gibbes attempted to remain diplomatic when quizzed on the matter at a press conference yesterday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game with Munster at Thomond Park.

O’Driscoll’s comments came on the back of reports that the IRFU were keen on sending either Joey Carbery or Ross Byrne to Ulster.

Gibbes said: “I’ve seen the headlines but I haven’t analysed it a lot. A guy like that is entitled to his opinion. I don’t know in what context it was, or how it came about.”

He continued: “I don’t really know why he’s talking about with Joey Carbery or Ross Byrne. I don’t know the context of the question or what he’s after. You know people are taking the opinion from the outside of Ulster Rugby and, unfortunately, it’s a negative one. But we can’t control that can we? We do our best to represent the people as best we can, we do our best to put performances together out there and, win, lose or draw, hopefully, we’ve reflected a massive team effort.

“If a guy like that has played a lot of Tests wants to label us a ‘basket case’ then I don’t know what you want me to say about that!”

Gibbes said Jean Deysel will miss the trip to Thomond Park with a knee injury while scrum-half John Cooney will be monitored. Craig Gilroy, who will have served his suspension following comments he made on social media, is also available for selection.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Brian ODriscollUlsterRugbySport

Related Articles

Brian O’Driscoll's remarks hit a raw nerve in Ulster

Will Addison to join Ulster

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes takes job in New Zealand

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss leaves by 'mutual consent, effective immediately'

More in this Section

Adaptable Porter makes amazing climb to summit

Muldoon: I’m proudest of being a one-club man

Van Graan says Reds moving on from bitter Bordeaux experience

Must supporters accept this is Munster’s level?


Breaking Stories

Caster Semenya facing daily pills or more miles as IAAF reinstates hormone limit

Ireland's Daina Moorehouse takes gold at European Youth Championships

George North relishing 'new chapter' as he joins the Ospreys

Steven Gerrard still celebrates Liverpool goals as if he were on the pitch

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »