Novak Djokovic safely into round three of French Open

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Novak Djokovic may not firing on all cylinders but the former world number one is safely through to the third round of the French Open.

The Serbian, seeded only 20 due to his recent injury absence, will now face Spanish 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut after a straight-sets win over Jaume Munar, the 2016 champion winning 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 6-4.

Tomas Berdych, the 17th seed, was a first-round casualty after he was beaten by France’s Jeremy Chardy in five sets.

Czech Berdych, a former Wimbledon finalist, came from two sets down to haul himself level only to bow out 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (10/8) 1-6 5-7 6-2.

Meanwhile, Marco Trungelliti’s epic journey came to an end in the second round.

The Argentinian lucky loser stunned former top-20 player Bernard Tomic in his opener but bowed out yesterday as he was beaten 6-1 7-6 (7/1) 6-1 by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

In the women’s tournament, top seed Simona Halep recovered from a slow start to reach the second round.

The Romanian, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, found herself 5-0 down to American Alison Riske in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Riske went on to take the first set but Halep finally woke up and dropped just two more games in registering a 2-6 6-1 6-1 victory.

Halep, still hunting a maiden grand slam title, will face another American, Taylor Townsend, in round two.


