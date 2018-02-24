Noel Connors: Waterford will 'play to our strengths'

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Last weekend, Waterford lost to Kilkenny in the national league, and manager Derek McGrath pinpointed (correctly) a lack of intensity as a major flaw in the Déise performance.

But he also pointed out (correctly) Kilkenny’s tactics, which seemed strongly reminiscent of the Waterford sweeper system that has irritated so many pundits and commentators.

His points are echoed by defender Noel Connors, who sometimes wonders what exactly that criticism of Waterford is based on.

“It’s funny in the sense that against Kilkenny we didn’t play with a sweeper — we went out and played six forwards, and I think anyone who was at the game would have recognised that.

"We still seem to get bashed on account of bringing in a system.

“But there’s another point to that as well. People focus on the system, or on talking about the system, but I still haven’t heard people discuss it properly.

“They mention it, but do they really examine how we play? Is the ‘system’ just something being hung on us as a team, a talking point about the team, before we even play a game?

“You’d wonder if anyone is going to stand up and say, ‘this is exactly how they play’, or maybe they’re not able to do that.

"It’s fair to say that as a team we pride ourselves on hard work, aggression, trying to get numbers to the ball, all of those qualities.

“The word ‘systems’ is thrown around a lot but we’re trying to work those qualities into our play and to do our best.”

Connors, who picked up a third All-Star last year, acknowledged McGrath’s point on his side’s lack of intensity. No matter what your tactics are, that’s a basic requirement.

“If you’re not bringing that to the game you’re going to be in trouble, of course, but that’s also where you get talk about unrest in the camp and so on, and there isn’t.

“There are over 30 lads on the panel and I don’t think there’s one person who’d question the position of any member of the management or backroom team.

“We’re one hundred per cent behind Derek, Dan (Shanahan) and Eoin (Murphy), they’re certainly the best people to bring Waterford forward, and I think that’ll only be seen, maybe, when they eventually go.”

Connors points out flaws in the logic underpinning criticism of Waterford’s playing style. If the men from the southeast need to change to succeed, how to account for what they’ve achieved so far?

“I know we haven’t won an All-Ireland, but any success we’ve had in the last few years in terms of getting to All-Ireland finals, league finals, Munster finals, people have talked about the system, but the way we play allows us to flourish.

“The likes of Tadhg (de Búrca), Austin (Gleeson) getting awards for Young Hurler of the Year, Austin winning Hurler of the Year as well, the All-Stars that Waterford lads have won recently — those are a reflection of how we play, too. So are the goals that Jamie (Barron) and Kevin (Moran) got, that Austin got last year.

“People can be narrow-minded and forget about some of those plays when they’re talking about ‘the system’.” He had a front-row seat to another side’s system last Sunday.

Derek McGrath. Pic: Bryan Keane

"Kilkenny’s alignment drew some comment after their win in Walsh Park, but not the barrage of criticism that’s been attached to Waterford: “I think a season or two ago Donal Óg Cusack put up a formation on television of a Kilkenny team from a few years ago, and he pointed out that nearly all of them were back the field — but nobody ever talks about that.

“We had six forwards and six backs on the field last Sunday but we’re the ones described as playing a sweeper system.

"Myself and Barry (Coughlan) were the only two defenders in the full-back line for nearly seventy minutes because Kilkenny brought a full-forward out the field — but nobody is talking about that.

“It’s interesting the way something sticks to a team. When the Cork team started their running game years ago that was how they were viewed — but they had a lot of success with that, while for us there seem to be a lot of negative connotations — ‘look at how Waterford are playing and the effect that’s having on the hurling championship,’ all of that kind of talk.

“To me it’s a myth that players can be hamstrung by instructions or a system. If you watch our games you can see it’s about players trying to put in as much work as you can until you have to come off.

“That’s how we play. People forget the work that you have to put in in order to play.” Part of that work is identifying where the team’s strengths are, he adds — and the proof of the process is in the consistency Waterford have achieved in recent years.

“I think people are still viewing hurling in the same way as they did in the late nineties, early 2000s, maybe, when it was a case of hitting the ball as hard and as far as you can.

“But you have to play to your strengths. The way we play, there’s a lot of time, work and energy put into working out how we play.

“People have to realise that and maybe to accept that this is the best way for us to win. That’s reflected in the way we’ve played in the last three to four years, getting to semi-finals and finals.”

With that record of achievement, Connors feels relegation may not be the end of the world for Waterford this season. He can point to evidence to support his view: “You have to be realistic.

"Obviously you’d prefer to be playing in Division 1A against the best teams in the country, but I’m not sure it makes a huge difference when it comes to the championship.

“There are plenty of examples to back that up — look at Clare and Cork in 2013, they were playing a relegation game at the start of the summer and at the end of the summer they were both in the All-Ireland final.

"Galway won the All-Ireland last year from 1B and they’re still there. People forget about that.

“The last three winners of the league came from 1B, yet there’s a lot of debate about relegation and what that means.

“I don’t know if that’s short-sightedness or naivete, but whatever it is I don’t think being in Division 1A or 1B is going to have a huge effect on how you play in the championship.”