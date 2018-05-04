No TV deal yet on Cork, Tipp tie

The Munster Council have yet to come to an agreement about the televising of the Tipperary-Cork Munster SHC round two game in Semple Stadium on May 27.

Neither it or the Clare-Waterford match in Cusack Park on the same day, which throws in at 3.30pm, 90 minutes after the Thurles game, were among the fixtures confirmed as live broadcasts by the province.

The Munster SFC final is the only game in the competition that will be shown live, but it remains to be seen if it will be RTÉ or Sky Sports that show the Saturday evening game on June 23.

However, the Cork-Limerick SHC round three affair in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which also has a 7pm throw-in, will be broadcast live by RTÉ. As part of the new media rights deal, Sky Sports are entitled to show one Munster SHC game live and it had been anticipated the Cork-Limerick game would be chosen. There is a possibility Tipperary-Cork could yet be it.

Munster PRO Anthony Walsh told the Irish Examiner yesterday: “Negotiations are ongoing in relation to TV games and the launch will take place shortly.”

The province have revealed RTÉ will show at least seven of the 11 games in the Munster SHC. Both the Limerick-Tipperary and Cork-Clare matches on May 20 will be televised live as well as the round three fixtures.

As well as the Munster SHC final on July 1, RTÉ will also broadcast one of Limerick-Waterford and Tipperary-Clare in round four, both which have 2pm throw-ins, and one of Clare-Limerick and Waterford-Cork in round five.

RTÉ are set to launch their coverage of the Championship in Donnybrook this Sunday, while Sky Sports will reveal theirs on Tuesday.

RTÉ have 25 exclusive live games as part of their deal with the GAA and Sky Sports have 14, while the pair will simulcast the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes.

Meanwhile, Banteer/Lyre’s Conor Lane has been appointed as the referee for the hotly-anticipated Connacht SFC quarter-final between Mayo and Galway in Castlebar on Sunday week.

Lan has been entrusted with officiating a sold-out derby that is expected to be a heated battle.

Meath’s David Gough has been given the job of refereeing the Donegal-Cavan Ulster preliminary round game, while Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork) and Johnny Murphy (Limerick) have been given the duties for the Dublin-Kilkenny and Offaly-Galway Leinster SHC round one fixtures respectively.