No time to savour success as Harnedy focus turns to Tipp

Cork captain Seamus Harnedy says it’s “on to the next assignment” for him and his team-mates after Sunday’s Munster SHC win over Clare.

Harnedy pointed out the round-robin format means players now have “five or 10 minutes” to luxuriate in a win, as Cork face Tipperary next Sunday in Thurles and rejected any suggestion the Leesiders were now favourites for that game.

“Absolutely not, the win goes out the window. Last year you could enjoy yourself for a couple of days after a win in the championship.

When you only have a week to the next game you can only soak it in for five or 10 minutes, as John (Meyler, Cork manager) said. It’s on to the next assignment, on to the next training session — that’s the nature of the game now, all attention is on Tipp.

The St Ita’s man acknowledged his own late goal but added: “In the league game against Clare I got through as well, down in Ennis, and Donal Tuohy saved it, so I’ve seen the other side of the coin.

“I was just happy it hit the back of the net. There are ups and downs in GAA and I wasn’t too happy with my own league form, so it was good to get the goal — but now it’s on to next Sunday.”

Harnedy wished injured team-mate Robbie O’Flynn well and acknowledged the lengthy hold-up while O’Flynn was stretchered off disrupted the rhythm of the game.

“I just hope Robbie is okay, he’s been going hard in training and we hope he’s back in the fold soon.

“It’s tricky enough to reset, you’re going 100 miles an hour and then it’s zero, you’re not doing anything while there’s a lengthy delay. It’s hard to get going again.

“Unfortunately there was something similar in one of our league games, Cillian Buckley (of Kilkenny) picked up an injury so we’ve been through it before, but it’s not really an experience you want to go through.

“Hopefully Robbie will be okay, that’s the main thing, but when you’re trying to reset and go again that obviously applies to both teams, so there are no excuses.”

Harnedy saluted Patrick Horgan for creating Cork’s first goal: “Fair play to Hoggy, his never-say-die attitude — he hunted the ball down and got it in the nick of time to flick it back. And nobody better than Conor (Lehane) to finish it. He’s very opportunistic, a great player, and thank God he stuck it.

“But fair play to Hoggy, that intervention was a huge influence on the game.

“There’s huge credit to all the lads, young fellas like Sean O’Donoghue and Robbie, who was flying until he went off injured. Shane Kingston came in, Dean Brosnan got a score, the impact of the bench was critical and I think it’ll be critical for the rest of the campaign as well.

It’s great because it keeps the competition for places and drives the group on. We have a short turnaround and that’s where the influence the entire panel has is crucial.

The Cork captain expects a stern test this weekend.

“Championship games are frantic and it normally takes three or four days to recover,” said Harnedy.

“It’s the Tuesday or Wednesday before you can rev it up again.

“We’re out again against Tipperary next Sunday so we’ll load training accordingly and focus on recovery. It’ll be very tough, Tipp will be coming for us after a poor result, so they’ll be even more up for it than usual.”

