Home»Sport»Soccer

No sanction for Dublin's Johnny Small after joining in celebrations

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Johnny Small will not face punishment for lifting the Delaney Cup after being sent off last Sunday.

A successful motion at Congress earlier this year meant the Dublin substitute broke no rule in being involved in the team’s official post-match celebrations.

Small was dismissed in the 58th minute after he was deemed to have struck Laois forward Evan O’Carroll. Dublin are now expected to contest the one-match ban incurred by Small.

Up to last year, the rules stated that a player sent off in a final “shall not participate in the After Match Presentation Ceremony” or risk incurring an additional one-match ban.

However, a Down proposal to allow red carded players to be involved in the celebrations was passed by 89% of delegates last February.

Last November, Darryl Flynn was suspended for one game in the Kildare SF championship after he lifted the Dermot Bourke Cup as winning Moorefield captain when they beat Celbridge.

Flynn found himself banned from the opening game of this year’s county SFC.

Whether Dublin were aware of the rule change is not known, but they had earlier on Sunday shown their knowledge of the rulebook in togging out Andy Bunyan instead of Stephen Cluxton, despite the captain being named on Saturday and again the match programme. GAA rules allow teams to make an 11th-hour change if their goalkeeper is unable to play.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportGAAFootballDublin

More in this Section

‘We’re penalised because Croke Park couldn’t do their business properly’

Jim McGuinness: Dublin should play at Croke Park just once in Super 8s

Jimmy Keane blasts downgrading of junior football championship

Kildare adamant it’s Newbridge or nowhere for Mayo qualifier


Breaking Stories

'Rules are rules': Ruby Walsh backs Kildare's Croke Park stance

Deaf student uses sign language to announce new Exeter City signing

'It stinks. What they're asking of these players is madness': Kildare hurlers also outraged by GAA fixtures

Kildare GAA president: ‘We’re penalised because Croke Park couldn’t do their business properly’

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 23, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 20
    • 40
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »