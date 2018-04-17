‘No logic’ to Ulster SFC revamp

Mattie McGleenan says there is “no logic” to the Ulster Council’s revamp of their provincial senior football championship.

The Ulster GAA Competitions Control Committee has decided that from 2020, teams drawn in the preliminary round won’t have to play in it again for the following two years.

It’s an attempt to introduce a fairer system as it’s traditionally been seen as a major hindrance to be pitted into the provincial opener. Only four teams have come via that route to win the Anglo Celt.

The restructure will be welcomed by some but Cavan boss McGleenan, whose side take on Donegal in this year’s preliminary round on May 13, thinks there are bigger flaws to be resolved.

“I don’t see any sense in it,” he said. “There’s a greater need to look at the structure of the entire championship.

“Take Roscommon, whom we played in the (Division Two) league final a few weeks ago. We are out in three weeks time and would face four very intense games to win an Ulster title.

“Roscommon have an extra few week’s preparation and then play Leitrim or New York to get into the Connacht final. Win that, and they’re in the Super 8s. Tell me how that’s fair.”

Cavan have been drawn in the preliminary round more times than any other Ulster county since the millennium.

While Derry for example have only been faced with the additional game twice, Cavan are at the other end of the spectrum having been drawn in the preliminary round on seven occasions.

“We are looking forward to the Donegal game in a few weeks so we’re not worrying about draws or structures or anything else at the moment.

“But I see no logic to these planned changes.”

McGleenan confirmed Dara McVeety, Caoimhin O’Reilly and Jason McLoughlin, who all picked up hamstring injuries in the league final defeat by the Rossies , are extremely doubtful for the Donegal clash in Ballybofey.