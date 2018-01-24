Nemo management to step down after All-Ireland club campaign

Paul O’Donovan will be the next manager of the Nemo Rangers senior footballers, though his start date is as yet unknown.

O’Donovan, previously in charge of the club’s U21 side and father of senior players Alan, Kevin and Conor, will take over from Larry Kavanagh when Nemo’s All-Ireland club campaign ends. The Cork and Munster champions face Slaughtneil in a semi-final in Portlaoise on February 24 with the prize being a final in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Elsewhere, Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan is back in charge at his native club Carbery Rangers, whom he managed from 2012-15, inclusive, taking them to the 2014 county final as well as two other semi-finals. Ronan McCarthy led Ross to an inaugural title in 2016, before Maurice Moore and Shane Crowley took over for this year, Ross losing out to St Finbarr’s at the semi-final stage. O’Sullivan had been involved with Dohenys during his time away from Ross.

Clonakilty, who lost the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 FL final to Ballincollig after a replay, have appointed Colm Aherne to take over from Paul Holland, who has stepped down. Aherne led his native Bandon to the county JAFC in 2015 and the IFC in 2016. Another West Cork club, Ilen Rovers, have appointed John Minihane.

Meanwhile, former Kerry player Aidan O’Mahony is the new coach of intermediate side Millstreet, just over the Cork-Kerry border from his native Rathmore. The Duhallow club won the county junior A title in 2014.

In hurling, former Cork hurling star Ronan Curran is to make his first foray into club management, having taken the reins at his native club St Finbarr’s. Curran, an All-Ireland winner in 2004 and ’05 and a three-time All-Star award winner, will be able to call upon Ger Cunningham in an advisory role, though the former Barr’s, Ballygunner and Dublin boss is not officially part of the backroom team.

Noel Furlong, a county medal winner with Carrigtwohill in 2011, is to be Douglas’s new hurling coach, working alongside incumbent Willie Coveney.

While Newcestown had two outside managers in 2017, Grenagh’s Aidan Dorgan in football and Mickey ‘Da’ Fitzgerald of Carrigtwohill in hurling, they have gone in-house for their appointments. Tom Wilson returns to the football set-up after a year away, while Jim O’Sullivan will be in charge of the hurlers, completing a unique double, as it means the former football boss will be the first to have led the club in both codes at senior level.

Newcestown’s neighbours Bandon have appointed Séamus Lawton to take over from Niall O’Halloran, who is now a Cork minor hurling selector. Castlemartyr man Lawton led Mayfield to the county junior title in 2016.

In a notable development at junior level, Duhallow club Newmarket will have their fortunes guided by Eddie Murphy, who enjoyed success with his home club Bishopstown and Ballymartle.

Meanwhile, the annual Kerry GAA Supporters Club social takes place on Saturday night at the Ballygarry House Hotel. Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran, David Clifford, Killian Spillane and Paul Geaney are among the guests who will be attending on the night. Tickets are still available from members of the organising committee.