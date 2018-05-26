Home»Sport»Soccer

Nacewa hopes to confound expectations one last time

Saturday, May 26, 2018
By Brendan O’Brien

He was never going to sit this one out.

Not Isa. Not now.

Replaced after 40 minutes of last week’s defeat of Munster at the RDS, and with a knee that has been giving him grief all year, how could he not declare himself fit for this last shot at glory before calling time on his glittering career?

“I’m definitely aiming for far more than 40,” Nacewa laughed yesterday.

What a journey it has been. It is four months shy of a full decade since he made his debut for the province, against Cardiff Blues.

What has followed, on and off the field of play, has been phenomenal.

Nacewa has featured in every position across the back line for Leinster and shone in them all. He has earned four European Cup medals, a Challenge Cup version and — somewhat surprisingly maybe — a single league title.

Making that two would be the ideal way to say goodbye. For a second time. Nacewa spent two years in a premature retirement between 2013 and 2015 but nobody seriously doubts that, at the ripe old age of 35, this really is the end.

“I’ll believe when I see it,” Wayne Pivac joked.

The Scarlets head coach worked with a teenage Nacewa with the Blues academy back in the day and he paid rich tribute to his compatriot’s work ethic, class and impact in Dublin. Just as countless others have down the years.

His likes may never be seen on these shores again: Certainly not as long as the IRFU stick to the understandable policy of limiting foreign players and the length of time and number of contracts they can sign with the provinces.

Nacewa has had a habit of confounding expectations. His return from those two years of self-imposed retirement was a risk that could have tarnished his legacy. Never go back is a maxim that works for clubs as much as old flames, but he debunked that theory too.

“It was just pure excitement to get back here and to push on and chase more,” he said at yesterday’s PRO14 captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium.

“The Champions Cup trophy took a little longer than expected to get. The landscape had changed. I thought we could just rock back here and push that way straight away but, we had to build and get to that point. Nah, there’s no looking back at the past.”

Not just yet.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

NacewaRugby

More in this Section

Connacht turn to Friend in need

Pivac determined to exorcise demons of Euro defeat to Leinster

Beirne in Schmidt’s ‘most difficult’ squad

Ken Owens looks to semi-final lessons to unlock Leinster


Breaking Stories

Browne keen to impress against Pogba and company

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    • 5
    • 22
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 44
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »