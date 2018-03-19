There were some brilliant races at Cheltenham last week but Na Piarsaigh V Cuala was some stamina-sprint between two thoroughbreds, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Why would you show your hand now and give anyone a dry run?
A critical moment to cherish in Limerick's modern history
A glorious opportunity to see how far Limerick have come
Breaking Stories
Rory McIlroy wins Arnold Palmer Invitational after stunning final round
Shane Duffy and Harriet Scott take top billing at Three FAI International Awards
Pedro's extra-time winner sends Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final
Sports Minister commits social media gaffe by calling Ireland rugby star by wrong name
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job