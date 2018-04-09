The Allianz Hurling League concluded yesterday with a resurgent Kilkenny upsetting the odds against favourites Tipperary, writes Donal O’Grady.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Breaking Stories
Former Tyrone player McKenna accused of biting in Aussie Rules game
Lewis Hamilton fires another salvo in row with Max Verstappen after Bahrain clash
Here's how a Kerryman caused a stir with his county colours at the Masters
'He was diving,' Guardiola sarcastically replies to queries about Aguero's chances of playing
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job