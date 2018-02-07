Munster's Niall Scannell looking to regain lost ground against Zebre

Hooker Niall Scannell is just one of a number of Munster players placing more importance than usual on Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Zebre at Thomond Park.

Scannell had established himself as an Irish international and a member of Joe Schmidt’s selection when the season began.

But two injuries disrupted his campaign so badly that he is no longer in the Irish Six Nations squad and has a battle on his hands to hold onto the Munster jersey.

And that’s why an upcoming bloc of four games for the province means so much to him.

“This is a huge opportunity to get game time,” he stresses.

“A lot of people are asking me about the Six Nations squad but that’s not my focus. I just want to get on the pitch against a hugely physical Zebre team and put my best foot forward because there’s a massive battle going on down here in Munster as well for the hooker spot. It’s a great atmosphere to be involved in.”

Scannell, 25, admits the thumb break sustained back in the autumn in Castres and a cracked rib suffered against Ulster on New Year’s Day weren’t major injuries in themselves.

But the timing could hardly have been worse and he feels he now has a lot of ground to make up. And yet he also accepts he must be ready to go should the call come.

“For my first cap last year, two weeks before, I thought I was nowhere near it,” he admits.

“Two weeks later, Rory Best was sick, Sean Cronin was injured and I was starting against Italy. I wouldn’t be banking on anything like that happening again but I do have to prepare myself the best I can. If you’re on form and playing, you’re in the mix. Sometimes being available is better than form.”

The Scannell clan is becoming more and more accustomed to making rugby headlines. Younger brother Rory is also an Irish cap and was one of the extra men in Paris at the weekend.

“He’s really enjoying camp and the competitive atmosphere up there,” says Niall.

“He obviously enjoyed the France game as an experience but I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to try and get in the team but it’s not an easy team to get in.”

Yet another Scannell, Billy, is also making a name for himself. A member of the PBC Munster Schools Cup-winning side last season, he has his sights set on another medal this time around and will be in action in this afternoon’s quarter-final against Ardscoil Rís at Musgrave Park.

Spreading the family message still further is first cousin Jack O’Sullivan, captain of last year’s triumphant Pres cup side. He is already a member of the Munster Academy and was the Ireland U20s number eight against France in Bordeaux last Friday.