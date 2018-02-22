Munster rivals mirror Cork’s opposition to vote transparency

Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford will oppose the Club Players’ Association motion to make all delegates accountable for their votes at Congress.

The motion was submitted by St Mary’s in Rosslare, home to former All-Ireland-winning Wexford manager and CPA executive member Liam Griffin. It proposes that every delegate’s vote at Congress be recorded, displayed, and published in the minutes. Traceability, in effect, is what the CPA is seeking.

Under the old ‘show of hands’ system, it was evident how each delegate voted at Congress and therefore, made it far easier to identify county board officials who voted in contrary to what had been agreed within their own county.

Voting transparency, however, was diminished by the introduction of a handheld voting device some years ago.

The CPA’s bid to restore accountability hasn’t found favour amongst Munster counties, with Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford confirming to the Examiner they will vote against the motion this weekend. Clare top-brass are also expected to vote níl

on motion 22.

“Our club delegates are happy to leave the status quo in place,” said Limerick chairman John Cregan.

“We make decisions at county board level and vote at Congress in accordance with those decisions. When this particular motion was discussed, to my knowledge, there wasn’t one voice in favour of it. There is an element of trust involved and our delegates are happy to maintain that trust.”

He said: “With regard to the more controversial motions at Congress each year, it is always public knowledge, subsequent to Congress, how counties voted. There is no secrecy.”

Tipperary chairman John Devane labelled the motion “impractical”.

“There wasn’t strong support for it when it was discussed at our most recent county board meeting,” said Devane.

“We had a similar motion from Portroe at our Tipperary Convention and that didn’t get strong support. If every vote was recorded and minuted, we’d be there all day.

"There has to be trust. Each county holds a county board meeting before Congress where decisions are taken on how that county will vote on the various motions to Congress. If a county representative then goes to Congress and votes against what was agreed, they are doing a disservice to their club delegates.”

At Monday’s Kerry County Board meeting, discussion centred on the motion which seeks to allow a footballer play U20 for his county even if he togs for the senior panel on the day of championship in that same season.

The motion, put forward by Longford’s Abbeylara and Adamstown of Wexford, proposes a footballer can only be disqualified from playing U20 if he plays senior championship for his county.

Kerry club delegates believe the current rule — a footballer cannot play U20 if he is named on the county senior panel for a championship game — is unfair on a youngster who is part of the senior set-up but not seeing game-time.

Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford are not supporting the Wolfe Tones motion to outlaw the practice of clubs hiring outside managers.

The motion of the Shannon club recommends a person cannot manage, coach, or serve as a selector with a club team unless they are a registered member of that club.

This would, if passed, end the managerial merry-go-round that has become so rampant at club level in the past decade.

Tipperary chairman Devane believes the wording of the motion allows for manipulation of the proposed rule.

“The principle of the motion is very good, but clubs can still bring in somebody from the outside and they don’t need to call them a manager, coach, or selector. They can give them some other title. To be fair, it is a case that certain clubs do, at times, require the services of outside personnel.”

Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford are also against the suggestion of a national round-robin for the All-Ireland minor football championship. Kerry chiefs, similarly, are expected to oppose this motion.

Clare club Cooraclare is proposing an All-Ireland minor championship consisting of eight groups of four teams. Under their blueprint, the CCCC would decide on the seedings, with the four strongest counties placed in Group 1, the next four strongest in Group 2, and so on.

The top two teams from groups 1, 2, and 3, the winner of group 4, and a play-off team from one of the four lowest-ranked groups would make up the All-Ireland quarter-finalists.

“There were mixed views on this amongst delegates,” said Limerick chairman Cregan.

“Those in support of the motion made the argument you’d be playing teams at your own level, you’d get more games, and you’d have more of a chance of winning a few games.

“Against that, there would be a lot of travelling. It would also impact on the club situation. In the end, we took the decision that we’ll vote against it.”

Waterford would prefer a round-robin at Munster level where Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford would play each other once, with the top two meeting Cork and Kerry in the Munster semi-finals.