Munster Council hoping Páirc crowd tops 25,000

Crowds of between 20,000 and 25,000 are expected at this Sunday’s Munster SHC first-round games.

Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds has a 2pm throw-in, while Cork welcome Clare to Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4pm) for what is the Rebels’ first hurling championship game at the venue since the redevelopment of the stadium.

Munster Council chiefs do not see crowds falling below the 20,000-mark and are quietly optimistic the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh may exceed 25,000, given the significance of the occasion.

With the number of Munster SHC games increasing from four to 11 this year, the 2017 average attendance of 31,998 will not be maintained. Indeed, average crowd sizes in the weeks ahead could fall below the 2016 figure of 25,217. The weekend after next, the Clare hurlers play their first Munster SHC game at Cusack Park in 21 years, with the attendance not expected to surpass 15,000.

“For this weekend, both games are likely to attract between 20-25,000 people,” Munster Council CEO Kieran Leddy said yesterday.

We expect the vast majority of stand tickets to sell out and then it depends on how populated the terraces are. It is very hard to predict what attendances will be like as the weekends go by.

Leddy said the decision to hand over responsibility for the bulk of ticket sales, to the forthcoming Munster SHC games, to tickets.ie, which includes their website and SuperValu and Centra stores, has, thus far, worked well.

“The feedback has been good. There is still a portion being sold through the respective county boards, but a small portion. Doing it this way cuts out several channels and makes it far easier for supporters to access and purchase tickets. Also, it would have been very difficult to do it any other way given the very short timeframe between matches.”

Munster Council is encouraging patrons to purchase their tickets before matchday as there will be “limited ticket-selling facilities” at the grounds. Pre-purchase adult stand tickets are €20, a pre-purchase adult terrace ticket will set you back €15 — tickets will cost €5 extra if purchased on the day.