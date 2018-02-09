Home»Sport»Soccer

Mullan and Tice on target as Ireland upset Spain

Friday, February 09, 2018
Stephen Findlater

Katie Mullan and Lena Tice struck to earn Ireland a 2-0 win over Spain in Malaga yesterday.

UCD's Katie Mullan in action against Cork Harlequins' Roisin Upton

Indeed, it was a remarkable turnaround in fortunes in the wake of a chastening 7-0 loss to the same opposition on Tuesday when Ireland conceded four times in the last 11 minutes.

This time around, Mullan put the Green Army in front moments before half-time and Tice sealed the deal with a penalty stroke on the three-quarter hooter.

It means honours are even after two of their four games in this series, with further meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

On the home front, Cork Church of Ireland’s men belatedly play their first game of 2018, lining out against Glenanne tomorrow.

The tie was originally scheduled for Sunday but, with cold weather forecast again, they will hope to beat the frost with the change of date.

C of I have already seen a trip to Cookstown scuppered by the weather while their Irish Senior Cup quarter-final date with Three Rock Rovers has also been postponed. 

It means there is a danger of Neil Welch’s side going in under-cooked against leaders Glenanne who have recorded wins in the league and the Leinster Senior Cup since the turn of the year.

Partly due to the dearth of fixtures, C of I have been sucked back into the relegation battle, with Cookstown just three points behind them in the play-off place.

In Munster, Bandon meet UCC for a third successive week, lining out in another key Division One league tie this evening, with the students desperately needing a change of fortunes. 

Two Clinton Sweetnam goals in the second half last week saw Bandon steal a march in the title chase with a 4-3 win. A repeat performance could put the west Cork outfit out of sight.


