Home»Sport»Soccer

JOHN MCHENRY: Most golf fans have forgotten how good Tiger actually was

Thursday, April 05, 2018

Last year I was regularly asked by friends if I ever thought that Tiger Woods would win a tournament or even be competitive again, writes John McHenry.

Tiger Woods signs some autographs on the range before a practice round for the Masters. Pic: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

The MastersMasters 2018AugustaTiger Woods
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Masters still casts a spell

Big hitters lining up in Georgia

Fans in frenzy for Masters like no other

Seasoned vets aim to put kiddie corps in back seat

More in this Section

The holes to go after — and the ones to respect


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Dundee battle to earn draw against Celtic

Liverpool blow Man City away with three first-half goals

Luis Suarez ends Champions League drought as Barcelona put four past Roma

Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Man City

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »