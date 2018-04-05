Last year I was regularly asked by friends if I ever thought that Tiger Woods would win a tournament or even be competitive again, writes John McHenry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Masters still casts a spell
Big hitters lining up in Georgia
Fans in frenzy for Masters like no other
Seasoned vets aim to put kiddie corps in back seat
More in this Section
The holes to go after — and the ones to respect
Breaking Stories
Dundee battle to earn draw against Celtic
Liverpool blow Man City away with three first-half goals
Luis Suarez ends Champions League drought as Barcelona put four past Roma
Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Man City
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job