Monkstown’s Eoghan Long secures cup victory in Douglas

Eoghan Long won the 36-hole Douglas Senior Scratch Cup on Sunday.

The Monkstown man posted the best score of the afternoon when he signed for a two-under-par 70. Added to his level-par 72 from the morning, his total of 142 for the 36 holes was enough to win the title by one shot.

Both Peter O’Keeffe and Eric Rumley had shot 70s in the first round, but the pair finished with 73s in the afternoon.

Play in Douglas was delayed on Sunday morning due to heavy rain but the course dried out quickly and some good golf was on display.

O’Keeffe and Rumley were the only golfers to break par. Long, along with Stephen O’Neill and Darren Kelleher, matched par, and with four more players on 73, the winner was always likely to come from that group.

The winner started his second round on the 18th with a birdie, although he gave the shot back on the second. He birdied the short 4th and another on the 16th (his 17th) which was enough to give him the title.

With O’Keeffe and Rumley taking second and third, Greg O’Mahony was fourth with 145, beating Andrew McCormack on the countback.

The Castletroy Scratch Cup on Saturday delivered a clean sweep for the host club. Jason Tobin was the winner, thanks to a three-under-par 69 in the second round. He finished on level par, two clear of the field. Dean McMahon was second on 146, beating the morning leader Jack Ryan on the countback.

West of Ireland winner Robert Brazill struggled in the first round, signing for a 78. He recovered well in the second round and his 69 saw him jump up the leaderboard to finish fourth. Michael Burke (Galway) was fifth and Fota Island’s Greg O’Mahony won the first-round prize.

Meanwhile, there was no joy for Irish golfers at the French Amateur Open at Chantilly. Despite sending a strong field, only one Irish golfer made the top 20 — Caolan Rafferty birdied two of his final three holes to recover some ground and finish 16th.

Ronan Mullarney, Jonathan Yates, and Rowan Lester made the top 30, with Tiernan McLarnon and Alex Gleeson a few shots back.

There was disappointment for recently crowned Irish Amateur Open winner Robin Dawson. He missed the 36-hole cut, as did Kinsale’s John Murphy, who is back in Europe following his first season in University of Louisville.

The GUI has selected a squad of six boys for the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters. Of those selected, Elm Park’s Charlie Denvir is the highest placed on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. Denvir is second, trailing Aaron Marshall from Lisburn by only seven points. Athenry’s Allan Hill, third in the Bridgestone series, has also been included in the GUI squad along with clubmate David Kitt, Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), and Edward Walsh (Mallow).

Hill, Kitt, and Walsh are making their second appearance at the Henry Cooper having played last year’s tournament.

Hill made the cut in 2017 and finished in a share of 33rd place. Kitt and Maguire are currently inside the top five in the Bridgestone series.

The Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters is played over four rounds of strokeplay and the leading 40 players and ties qualify for the last 36 holes on Sunday.

Previous winners include Holland’s Joost Luiten and England’s Tom Lewis. There has never been an Irish winner at the event — Gavin Moynihan came within one shot of a playoff in 2011.