Mondays to be downtime for Cadogan during championship

Eoin Cadogan envisages players involved in the provincial hurling championship taking time off to recover from the intense schedules over May and June.

Cork are slightly more fortunate than Tipperary, Waterford, Offaly and Wexford, in that they have a break weekend, whereas the other counties will line out over four consecutive weekends.

A strength-and-conditioning coach working in Apple’s Wellness gym in Hollyhill, Cadogan has booked off Mondays following Cork’s opening three matches against Clare, Tipperary and Limerick.

Austin Gleeson last month spoke about taking time off from his work with Audi in Waterford between the Munster matches and Cadogan sees those players other than students and teachers doing the same.

“I would think so. I know that I have put in for time off for those three Mondays. I work for Apple, but I am self-employed. It means a lot to me, I want to win, I want to go out and be able to say that I did everything I could to contribute to the group. If that means taking some holiday time on a Monday, then so be it.

“I think some guys who are in a position who can do that, will do that. Everyone is different. I don’t know if college will be finished by then, guys who are living the student life and watching Home and Away!”

Cadogan expects there to be a lot of running repairs done during the games and knows that minor injuries could now have major implications for players.

“There are going to bangs and bruises, hamstring tears and things like that, but you pull a hamstring in the first game and it now means you could be looking at missing the entire championship. Recovery is going to be one of the key principles for every team.”