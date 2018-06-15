Moloney on the line for Banner despite proposed ban

Clare co-manager Donal Moloney will be on the sideline for Sunday’s Munster SHC final round game against Limerick — despite being handed down a significant suspension.

Moloney is understood to have received a proposed ban of at least two months following a couple of incidents, including one on the sideline at the final whistle of last weekend’s win over Tipperary.

The punishment was a retrospective one as it was too late at the time to take action. Linesman Johnny Murphy’s account is understood to have been included in the report of referee Paud O’Dwyer and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) had no video evidence to consider. For that reason, Moloney’s chances of overturning the decision would appear to be slim.

However, Clare intend to contest the ban recommended by the CCCC, although a Central Hearings Committee meeting is unlikely to take place until next week.

As the action is pending the CHC meeting, Moloney is allowed to accompany fellow manager Gerry O’Connor on the whitewash for the crucial clash with Limerick.

Earlier this year, Cuala selector and “maor foirne” Greg Kennedy was permitted to continue in his role in the All-Ireland SHC club final replay win over Na Piarsaigh despite being slapped with a one-match ban from the drawn game in Croke Park as he had served notice that he wished to contest the proposed suspension.

The former Galway defender had been penalised by referee Colm Lyons for excessive pitch entry.

A defending party has three days from the time they receive notice of a proposed ban to reply to contest.

That would mean had Clare received an email from the CCCC on Tuesday they would have until Friday to request a hearing.

Going into this year’s Championship, the short timeframe between matches in the provincial round-robin matches was raised as a concern for the GAA’s disciplinary structures.

Those individuals banned thus far in the Munster SHC — Kevin Moran and Aaron Gillane — chose to accept their punishments.

Moloney and O’Connor alternate between who is deemed the official manager and selector on match-day.

Moloney wore a “maor foirne” polo shirt last week, as he did for the win over Waterford, but donned the “bainisteoir” top for the opening match against Cork.

Meanwhile, Brendan Maher is expected to be out until next summer having damaged an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s defeat to Clare.

The Borris-Ileigh man picked up the injury in the build-up to Ian Galvin’s goal.