Mischievous Eddie Jones takes aim at Wales skipper

Eddie Jones has lodged a complaint with World Rugby over the conduct of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones towards referee Pascal Gauzere in Cardiff last Saturday.

England’s head coach objects to the way in which Jones stood in front of Finn Russell to prevent the Scotland fly-half from converting Peter Horne’s late try while the television match official reviewed the score.

The British and Irish Lions lock exchanged words with Gauzere and Russell before retreating back to the try-line.

In comments that are sure to enrage Wales ahead of their visit to Twickenham tomorrow, Jones accused his namesake of failing to “respect the integrity of the referee”.

“I thought that was right out of order. When he tried to stop the referee from allowing the kick at goal — we can’t have that in the game,” said Jones.

“That’s borrowed from another sport and I really hope World Rugby don’t allow that to creep into the game. All we say is just to be respectful. At times players lose their cool, but that was a contrived bit of behaviour.

“I’ve said something to World Rugby about it, I feel that strongly.”

BREAKING | Your England team to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday in the #NatWest6Nations... Preview ➡ https://t.co/GvteYBU2wm#ENGvWAL #WearTheRose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/3BPzka5mvO — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 8, 2018

Jones also insisted even Rhys Patchell’s team-mates will question whether he has the “bottle” to deliver against England on Saturday.

Jones has made Patchell, who will be winning his seventh cap in the absence of the injured Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland, the central figure in the NatWest 6 Nations clash at Twickenham by highlighting his inexperience.

The 24-year-old fly-half was outstanding in the 34-7 rout of Scotland in round one but Wales were unburdened by expectation due to the loss of a host of British and Irish Lions to the treatment room.

Jones tried to ratchet up the pressure on Patchell.

“It’s easy to play when the ball is on the front foot and going from side to side,” said Jones. “But when it gets a bit cut and thirst, nip and tuck, this will be a proper Test. Then we will see if Patchell has the bottle to handle it.”

Jones continued his extraordinary scrutinising of Patchell’s temperament by comparing the rawness of Wales’ 9-10-12 axis to his own.

“George Ford has played 41 Tests and he’s got Owen Farrell next to him who’s played 54 Tests and he’s got Danny Care inside him, playing his 78th international,” said Jones.

“There’s a lot of experience on either side, but who is Patchell going to look for? He hasn’t got a lot of experience inside or outside him.

“For a kid like Patchell, playing in front of that crowd with boys like Sam Simmonds and Chris Robshaw and Owen Farrell running at him, it will be one hell of an experience. I hope he has the bottle on Saturday.”

Wales have refused to bite to Jones’ remarks.

“I don’t know what Eddie has said, but any player wearing the No10 jersey is going to be put under pressure,” said Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde.

“He (Patchell) is surrounded by a number of players from his (Scarlets) region and that cohesion it brings, that familiarity, will hopefully stand up under the pressure of international rugby.

"I am not going to try (to respond) with Eddie. I know better. He’s got a few things to get off his chest, and hopefully he’ll feel better for it.”