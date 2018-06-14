Mike Casey: Time for Limerick to bring home silverware

Mike Casey and his teammates don’t intend following the path of recent Limerick teams. They’ve no interest in midsummer exits and languishing at the back of hurling’s chasing pack.

Not since 2012 have Limerick gone three games unbeaten in the championship and while their round-robin performances have forced others to sit up and take notice, Limerick full-back Casey won’t be content until they’ve put silverware on the table.

“We don’t want to be the Limerick of old who just compete. We want to go and win things. We’ve won underage and it is about time we bring that into senior. We’ve set a good standard for ourselves and people are starting to expect stuff from us.

“No one has as much expectation of us as we do ourselves. We believe we are a good bunch of players. We work hard for our team. We are going to drive on.”

The Limerick defence held Waterford’s starting six forwards to four points last Sunday, with two members of that Déise attack, Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran, whipped off at half-time.

The assuredness of the Limerick full-back line in recent games is heavily tied to the fact that Sean Finn, Casey, and Richie English came through the underage ranks together and were the last line of defence when the Treaty scored All-Ireland U21 success in 2015.

The three men in front of them — Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, and Dan Morrissey — have hardly put a foot wrong, but Casey says their job has been made easier by the attitude and work-rate of Limerick’s forward unit.

“We have our process in terms of the half-forward line coming back. If you were to look at the stats of the half-forward line [against Waterford], I’d say it was unbelievable. It was the same against Cork. The work-rate filters back and it makes our life an awful lot easier.

“Against Waterford, we had a gameplan and a process which we stuck to, irrespective of what was thrown at us. We have our own way of playing and we stick to it. Whoever we play this year, we have our way of playing and they are going to have to adapt to us.”

Casey’s Na Piarsaigh teammate Shane Dowling was in sparkling form last Sunday, finishing with a total of 0-15. The young full-back wasn’t the least bit surprised to see Dowling, who replaced the suspended Aaron Gillane, grab the opportunity with both hands.

“Shane had an unbelievable game. He is after giving lads a few headaches, which is always a good thing.”