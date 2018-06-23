Home»Sport»Soccer

Michael Carruth: Joe Ward has Julio La Cruz’s number

Saturday, June 23, 2018
Bernard O’Neill

Olympic champion Michael Carruth believes that three-time European champion Joe Ward has Julio La Cruz’s number on the road to Tokyo 2020.

La Cruz, the current Olympic and World gold medallist, controversially beat Irish captain Ward on a 3-2 split decision in the Chemistry Cup 81kg semi-final in Halle, Germany yesterday.

Ward floored the Cuban, who took a count, with a right hook in the first and dominated the second while the third round of the repeat of the last two light-heavy World finals, which La Cruz won, was close.

Ward, who usually does not react to some of the seemingly arbitrary scoring in amateur boxing, was shaking his head in disbelief after the decision was announced, as were many neutrals at ringside.

Irish head coach Zaur Antia, who is working Ireland’s corner with Carruth, Philip Keogh and Paul Thompson, was adamant his man won.

“Joe destroyed him. He won the first two rounds, he won the fight. People could not believe that they broke this boy’s (Ward) heart,” said Antia in sentiments echoed by Carruth.

“Joe was winning the first round convincingly and he dropped him with about twenty seconds to go. The Cuban got a count,” said the Barcelona 1992 champion.

“Joe won the second and the third was even. You could see the reaction of the crowd, the crowd knows who wins. Joe won that fight. His (La Cruz) time is coming to an end, Joe has his number.”

Meanwhile, Conor Quinn, Kieran Molloy and George Bates lost their semi-finals yesterday. All three, like Ward, will be brining home bronze.

Irish heavyweight Kiril Afanasev received a walkover after Slovakia’s David Michalek failed a medical.

The Dubliner meets Cuba’s Erislandy Savon, nephew of legendary three-time Olympic champion Felix Savon, in today’s final.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportBoxingJoe Ward

More in this Section

Keith Cronin ready for battle at Ypres

Ascot preview: Ideal conditions for Sioux Nation

Pete Strickland reshuffles Ireland squad for Euros

David Branigan: Rumours of offshore demise greatly exaggerated


Breaking Stories

Armagh see off Sligo thanks to second-half push

Late save from James Farrelly sees Cavan advance past Down

Tyrone make experience count to dispatch Carlow

Luxembourg pips Ireland in overtime thriller in Cork

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »