Michael Cahill hamstring blow for Tipperary but Seamus Callanan returns

Tipperary defender Michael Cahill was forced to retire with a hamstring injury 34 minutes into his club Thurles Sarsfields 1-19 to 1-16 victory over Upperchurch-Drombane in the Mid Tipperary SHC quarter-final.

Cahill’s injury will be monitored this week to determine if the corner-back will be fit in time to face Limerick on May 20.

An injury-time goal by Conor Stakelum after 62 minutes got champions Sarsfields. Loughlin Ryan had Church off to a bright start with a goal after just 11 minutes.

There was better news for Tipp manager Michael Ryan as All-Star forward Seamus Callanan played the whole game in Drom-Inch’s defeat by Loughmore-Castleiney (0-27 to 0-17). Callanan contributed eight points, two from play. John McGrath also put his injury worries to bed, scoring 11 points (four from play) for Loughmore, having limped off in a football clash between the sides last week, but brother Noel was the star, scoring seven from play in his 0-9 tally.

J K Brackens were 2-23 to 1-13 winners over neighbours Clonakenny. Michael John Carroll gave Clonakenny the ideal start with a goal after three minutes, but Templemore pegged them back in an entertaining first half to lead 0-10 to 1-6 at the break. Ten minutes into the second half Clonakenny had centre-half-back and top performer Willie Ryan sidelined with a second yellow card and from the resulting free Lyndon Fairbrother netted for Brackens for a 1-14 to 1-9 lead. Seven minutes later Jordan Moloney hit their second goal to put them 2-17 to 1-10 clear Lyndon Fairbrother scored 1-10 of the JK Brackens tally.

Holycross-Ballcahill ran out easy winners over Moycarkey-Borris 2-18 to 1-11 in the last quarter-final tie.

Helped by a Jack Skehan goal after six minutes the winners were 1-5 to 0-1 ahead but Anthony McKelvey’s goal from a penalty for Moycarkey kept them in touch.

Holycross led 1-10 to 1-5 at the interval and Dara Woods (who hit 1-6) notched their second goal seven minutes from time to seal a comprehensive win. Cathal Barrett and Bryan O Mara were the top performers for Holycross-Ballycahill.