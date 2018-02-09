Meany insists Marian ‘still in driving seat'

Men’s Super League leaders UCD Marian face a difficult assignment away to Dublin rivals Killester tomorrow as the race for season-ending silverware hots up.

The students had mixed fortunes last weekend — losing to DCU Saints but defeating UCC Demons — and ace point guard Conor Meany is trying to keep a positive frame of mind.

“It would have been nice to win both we are still in the driving seat.

“The bottom line is we didn’t play well enough in the cup final and now we have to focus totally on the league and Champions Trophy titles.”

Tralee Warriors are on a five-game winning run that has seen them climb into second place in the league, chasing down UCD Marian.

Coach Mark Bernsen said: “If we can win at Eanna this weekend we must then travel to play UCD Marian and that will be a huge game.

"All we can do is concentrate on our own game and hopefully continue to play as well as we have in recent weeks.”

DCU Saints defeated UCD Marian last weekend and coach Joey Boylan will hope for a repeat performance against Griffith College Swords Thunder.

“We have shocked a few teams when playing smartly and the guys are showing incredible commitment to the cause.

“Saints have put it up to us twice and got their just reward but with so many crucial games coming, losing is not an option.”

UCC Demons were involved in a feisty game against UCD Marian last week but should get back to winning ways when they host Belfast Star on Sunday.

Basement side Kubs are still awaiting their first win but Moycullen are tough opponents on the road and will be fancied to the points at Greendale.

There are big games in the Women’s Super League with leaders Liffey Celtics playing Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell at the Parochial Hall.

The Kildare side upset cup winners DCU Mercy last weekend but Brunell coach Francis O’Sullivan is in confident mood.

O’Sullivan said: “We defeated Liffey Celtics at home last season and hopefully we can pose them problems.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire got back to winning ways against Portlaoise Panthers and will expected to win as they host NUIG Mystics while DCU Mercy will be heavy favourites to beat IT Carlow at the Barrow Centre.

In the Men’s Division One leaders Killorglin are away to Portlaoise Panthers with nearest challengers Neptune at home to University Elks.