McCann injury pain is hitting home

Tyrone footballer Tiernan McCann has to ice his fractured kneecap every 30 minutes and is unable to walk or work because of the serious injury sustained last week.

The wing-back was hurt late on in the Allianz League win over Kildare in Newbridge and his brother Conall has revealed the extent of the injury, which is preventing him from working as a pharmacist in Dublin.

“He is a bit down about it I suppose because he is just sitting in the house.

“He can’t walk. He can’t really straighten his leg, he can’t work.

“It (knee) is like in a brace, sort of thing, but he has to ice it every 30 minutes, all day. So he is sitting at home all day watching TV and the four walls. ”

Tiernan broke his hand in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin last August and revealed last month that he has still not been financially compensated for the six weeks he was off work.

Now he is facing a similar scenario and instead of earning a living in Dublin, is back home in Killyclogher recuperating in the hope of regaining fitness in time for the start of the Ulster championship against Monaghan on May 20.

“He (Tiernan) doesn’t live at home, he lives down in Dublin, so living at home with my auld pair and brothers and sisters annoying him the whole time, probably wouldn’t help him!

“His girlfriend lives in Dublin so it’s probably been a tough week for him because he is not used to being at home.

“Plus it’s like that for a month.

“He wouldn’t be used to that because he is always working. He has to put up with the rest of the family I suppose.”

After the weekend loss to Donegal in the McKenna Cup final, Tyrone return to league action on Saturday night away to Ulster championship opponents, Monaghan, needing a win to relieve some relegation pressure.

“I have never played in Castleblayney and it will be something new for all the players,” said McCann.

“Any time you play Monaghan it is always difficult, especially when we have them later in the year in the first round of the Championship and there are a couple of interesting subplots to that game.

“It’s about getting another two points on the board as we are not sitting in a good place in the league at the moment.”