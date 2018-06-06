Home»Sport»Soccer

Mayo welcome Cora Staunton return as legend embarks on 23rd Championship campaign

Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Mike Finnerty

Ladies’ football legend Cora Staunton has returned to the Mayo senior squad and will play in a remarkable 23rd championship campaign this summer.

Cora Staunton in action in the 2017 All-Ireland final

It was announced on Monday that Staunton, 36, had signed a new deal with the Greater Western Sydney Giants that will see her return to play a second season with the Aussie Rules outfit.

The four-time All-Ireland winner will be linking up with the Sydney-based club in November. It has now also emerged that Staunton has recently returned to training with Peter Leahy’s Mayo senior panel, and was among the squad when they held a recent training camp on Clare Island.

The Carnacon star returned to Ireland from Australia in April after her maiden season in Sydney ended.

Staunton’s return is a huge boost to Mayo hopes of beating defending champions Galway in the upcoming Connacht SFC Final on Sunday, June 24.

Speaking after her return to Ireland last month, the 10-time All Star winner admitted that she was mulling over the decision of whether to commit to Mayo for another summer.

I have aspirations to go back to Australia again so I have to decide if going back to play county football again is the best thing for me and my body,” explained Staunton.

“I got on a plane to Australia the day after we won an All-Ireland club title last year so I’ve been playing and training constantly now for almost a year.”

Staunton made her senior championship debut for Mayo in 1996 when she was 14.

She has scored 59-483 for Mayo during her remarkable championship career, playing 67 matches in the competition.

Incredibly, she has never missed a championship game for Mayo since making her debut 22 years ago.


