Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: Mayo players will be done soon enough — but soon enough need not be now

Friday, July 06, 2018
By Paul Rouse

These are players to be admired and celebrated, not pitied, says Paul Rouse.

An anguished Andy Moran reflects on what might have been after Mayo's latest All-Ireland quest was dashed by Kildare. Picture: Inpho

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

MayoGAAFootballSports
Comment on this story here

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Football rumours from the media

Out of sorts Muguruza dumped out of Wimbledon by inspired Van Uytvanck

Connacht Motor Club rally another victim of the heatwave

Irish Open Diary: Donegal outpost attracts big opening-day crowd

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 04, 2018

    • 6
    • 25
    • 29
    • 33
    • 42
    • 46
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »