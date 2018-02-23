Mark Scannell urges Glanmire to grasp opportunity at Celtics

Ambassador UCC Glanmire will have an opportunity to regain outright leadership in the Women’s Super League when they travel to play reigning champions Liffey Celtics tomorrow.

Coach Mark Scannell anticipates a difficult assignment. “This is a crucial game for us as Liffey Celtics have beaten us in our last two meetings and I think it’s about time we started playing the basketball we are capable of against them.”

The Glanmire chief knows the Kildare side are particularly difficult to defeat on their home court and his side will need to be at it from tip-off. “The bottom line is we need to show our maturity and experience as I feel we have the weapons to fire.”

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell coach Francis O’Sullivan was buoyant following his side’s win over DCU Mercy but they must come down to earth before welcoming WIT Wildcats to the Parochial Hall.

The reality is Brunell are in the mix for a top-four place but complacency against Wildcats would be foolish, says O’Sullivan. “The reality is that we are capable of beating any side in this league, but we are also capable of losing and Wildcats can be dangerous on any given day.”

DCU Mercy coach Mark Ingle will hope his side can get back to winning ways when they host Portlaoise Panthers.

In the Men’s Super League, the race for the title continues tonight with leaders UCD Marian at home to Belfast Star.

The northerners pushed Templeogue hard last weekend before losing 96-90. UCD Marian coach Ioannis Liapakis warned his team not to take any side for granted. “We are in pole position and it’s very simple, if we win all our remaining games we will be crowned champions.

“Forty years is too long to be without a league title and let’s hope my players embrace the opportunity this season.”

The Tralee complex is guaranteed another capacity attendance when Garvey’s Tralee Warriors clash with Griffith College Swords Thunder.

There was major disappointment in the Warriors camp last week when they lost 86-83 at UCD Marian, but coach Mark Bernsen is urging his players to refocus for this game. “To be honest we basically didn’t show against UCD Marian and only lost by three points despite making so many unforced errors.

“Swords Thunder are a quality side who are coming under the radar and we will have to be at our very best to get a result from this game.”

The mood in the Thunder camp is upbeat as coach Dave Baker gets ready for a spell crucial to his team’s title aspirations.

“We simply cannot afford to lose as we play UCD Marian next weekend and if we can remain unbeaten we are right back on the title trail.”

Killester still have an outside chance and will be expected to defeat UCC Demons at Clontarf.

Demons edged out Eanna last week and the return of ace point guard Kyle Hosford will boost their prospects of securing the points.

There was bad news for Demons with confirmation Jack O’Mahony has suffered an ACL injury and will be sidelined for up to nine months.

Fresh from a first win of the season against DCU Saints last week, Kubs host Eanna at Greendale hoping for another polished performance.

DCU Saints will get a chance to redeem themselves when they play Maree at St Vincent’s.

The big game in the Men’s Division One National league will see joint leaders Killorglin host Neptune.

Killorglin looked destined for promotion to the Super League but two defeats have derailed them. This is a game they can’t afford to lose.