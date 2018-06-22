Mark Ellis and Tim O’Mahony injury doubts for Munster final

Cork hurling management are waiting on the fitness of Mark Ellis and Tim O’Mahony ahead of Sunday week’s Munster final.

Rebel boss John Meyler said yesterday that Ellis (groin) is being monitored this week and O’Mahony is fighting a virus.

“We’re looking at Mark Ellis at the moment, he didn’t play against Waterford last Sunday, and he’s doubtful for the match against Clare,” said Meyler.

“We’ll monitor that situation over the next few days and we’re hoping he’ll be okay for the next day. We just have to monitor him, to see him come through this week so that he’s ready for Sunday week.

“Tim O’Mahony didn’t play in the U21 match Wednesday night against Waterford, he has a virus. Hopefully he’ll be able to get back training — we have training on Saturday and hopefully he’ll be able to participate in that.”

There’s better news of Robbie O’Flynn, who has recovered from a concussion sustained against Clare in the first Munster championship game, while Meyler said the campaign has been a “challenging” one: “Robbie came through the U21 game on Wednesday, so that’s a positive. The four games to date have been extremely competitive, challenging for both players and management.

“Trying to recover both physically and mentally from those games has been challenging, but it’s also been an exciting four or five weeks in the Munster championship. There have been some incredible games, incredible scores.

“The next Munster championship match, the final, will have a full house in Thurles, a sea of red and white and yellow and blue.”

Meyler described the new championship format as “brilliant”.

“It’s been new, it’s been different. Players always wanted a game every week but the challenge is in recovery. The pressure of winning, of other things outside the game — work, family, socially — those all have to be managed as well and obviously you’re looking at injuries.

“Fellas who are half-injured, you don’t want to play them because if you do and they get hurt they’re out for a longer period. So a lot of issues arise over the four or five weeks.

“I loved it, I thought it was absolutely brilliant. The weekend we were off I went to watch Kilkenny play Wexford and then Limerick v Waterford, and I missed it. It’s like soccer in England, all the games, and you just get used to it.

“You get used to the buzz, to turning up on the bus, to the sound of 20,000, 30,000, 40,000 people being there to watch the match. And for that weekend there was a sense of ‘God, I miss that’.”

