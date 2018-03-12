Marian and Killester face off in title battle

Basketball

UCD Marian and Killester will play off for the Men’s Super League title following the weekend results.

UCD Marian had to make the trip to Galway to play Moycullen as they easily accounted for the westerners 73-59 with Mike Garrow finishing with a game high 24 points.

The Dublin side laid the foundation for their win with a solid first half as they surged into an 18-point interval lead.

In the second half, they remained in control and stalwart guard Conor Meany believes his side have regained their confidence as they bid to end a 40-year drought.

Meany said:

We played with a lot of confidence and are one game away from winning the title and I think we owe it to the dedicated people who have kept this club going over many years.

“Not to have won the title since 1978 is not good enough but we have to knuckle down as this Killester side are very talented.”

Killester were involved in a double header and a trip to play Dublin rivals DCU Saints was a tough test. The Clontarf side however showed their class to run out comfortable 102-79 winners.

It was back to their home court last night for Killester as they hosted Eanna and their play-off place was secured when they ran out 87-47 winners.

The Clontarf side are in a rich vein of form and before their biggest attendance of the season they showed the type of class that ensured them a tilt at the title much to the relief of coach Brian O’Malley.

O’Malley said:

This group of players are proud when they put on the Killester jersey and we will think about UCD Marian tomorrow as this was a testing weekend for us.

By virtue of this loss Eanna will play Neptune — who finished runners-up in the first division — to retain their Super League status next season.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were given a rapturous ovation in their final home game of the season when they came from behind to defeat Belfast Star 74-58.

Star led 43-31 at the break but the Warriors increased the intensity in the second half and restricted their opponents to 15 points.

After a carnival evening at the Tralee Sports Complex, coach Mark Bernsen thanked all associated with the club. “It now looks like we will finish fourth but we are not finished as I would like to think we can retain our Champions Trophy title.”

Templeogue completed the season in style with an impressive away 86-76 win over Swords Thunder with Neil Randolph chipping in with 26 points for the winners.

The season finished well for Templeogue who took third place, much to the delight of coach Mark Keenan.

Keenan said: “We are presently missing Lorcan Murphy with injury but the lads have responded well and we dug out two crucial wins against Tralee Warriors and Swords Thunder to secure third place.”

In the Women’s Super League Ambassador UCC Glanmire secured a play-off spot when easily accounting for WIT Wildcats 112-63.

The big surprise of the weekend came at the Parochial Hall when Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell defeated a highly rated Killester side.

Brunell play IT Carlow tonight and on Wednesday they conclude their programme with a home Cork derby against Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

The permutation shows if Brunell can win both games they will book a play-off semi-final with regular season champions Liffey Celtics their likely opponents.

Liffey Celtics had few problems in disposing of IT Carlow (71-48) and they will be presented with their trophy when they entertain Killester.