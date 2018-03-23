After the 2015 World Cup, the Racing 92 coaching ticket was invited to meet the ex-England head coach Stuart Lancaster in Paris, writes Ronan O’Gara.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
The country expects Ireland to deliver a Grand Slam at Twickenham. So should the players
Breaking Stories
Republic of Ireland U21s score after 14 seconds in victory against Iceland
Clare likely to lose Shane O'Donnell for 2019; Keegan to miss Mayo Championship opener
'Never for a second did I doubt that I'd be back playing football, no.': Seamus Coleman
The World Cup dream is still alive for Irish cricket after favour from UAE
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job