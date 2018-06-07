Maguires seal sponsorship double ahead of pro debut

Their twin talents have been signposted for a decade, and on the eve of their LPGA debut tomorrow, the Maguire sisters from Cavan have inked a pair of lucrative sponsorship agreements which provide stability for them as they tee off highly anticipated pro careers.

Lisa and Leona Maguire will tee it up at the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey, and will do so with Allianz Ireland and KPMG adorning their attire.

Having already signed to management team Modest! Golf, the agency founded by singer Niall Horan, the Maguire twins join the Allianz golf ambassadors, which features former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

As part of the agreement with KPMG, the Slieve Russell duo will wear the logo on the front of their caps.

Their tour debuts have been eagerly anticipated, and it comes in a tournament with a $1.5million (€1,274,000) purse, and with five of the current top 10 on the Rolex World rankings in the field.

Though the twins’ professional debut could have come earlier, they decided to postpone turning professional to complete college degrees.

In the meantime, both have enjoyed successful college careers, in particular Leona, who is ranked the world’s number one amateur player.

She begins her professional career as one of the most decorated amateur golfers in history.

She represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, led the Britain & Ireland team to victory in the 2016 Curtis Cup, and won the 2017 Ladies British Open Amateur Championship.

In her four years competing for Duke University, Leona was twice a winner of the ANNIKA Award as national collegiate player of the year and the WGCA National Player of the Year award (2015, 2017).

She was thrice named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year (2015, 2017, 2018) and won 10 collegiate tournaments, along with three individual ACC Championships.

She holds the records for most weeks at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (135), breaking Lydia Ko’s record, and best career scoring average for Division I Women’s Golf (70.93).

Though Lisa’s rise has been more gradual, her achievements are considerable.

She was a two-time member of the European Junior Solheim Cup team, along with winning the European Ladies Amateur and Spanish Ladies Amateur in 2011.

Said Allianz Ireland CEO, Sean McGrath: “We are delighted to support Leona and Lisa as they begin their much anticipated professional golfing careers.”

Shaun Murphy, Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland, added: “Leona and Lisa have already demonstrated impressive academic and sporting achievements and I’d like to wish (them) our very best wishes for their future careers.”

“It’s a huge honor and a privilege to sign with a firm that is so globally recognized and reflective of our personal values like KPMG,” said Leona Maguire.

“A lot of amateurs making the jump to the pro game struggle with getting sponsors. To have a sponsor like KPMG believe in both Lisa and I is a huge confidence boost.”

Lisa Maguire begins her professional career after spending the last four years at Duke University, serving as a major contributor to Duke Women’s Golf’s ACC Championships in 2017 and 2018.

As an amateur, Lisa was a three-time All-Ireland School’s Champion and winner of 16 amateur titles, highlighted by victories at the European Ladies Amateur Championship and Spanish Ladies Amateur Championship in 2011.

Lisa is a winner of GB and Ireland Women’s Order of Merit.