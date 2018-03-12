Maguire continues his rich vein of form

Sean Maguire maintained his blistering form on Saturday, scoring his fourth goal in three games since returning from injury.

However, his strike wasn’t enough to stop Preston slipping to a 2-1 Championship defeat to Fulham.

Maguire’s header 14 minutes from the end hauled Preston level but after Maguire was replaced, Fulham snatched all three points at the death. Defeat leaves Preston four points off a play-off spot but Maguire believes a top-six spot remains an attainable goal.

He tweeted: “Thought we were unlucky today, deserved a lot more from the game. Plenty of points to play for.”

A play-off spot now looks a tall order for Ipswich after Mick McCarthy’s side drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield United, a result that leaves them nine points off sixth - in 12th spot.

“I thought it was a right royal scrap from two teams who commit themselves to everything,” the former Ireland boss said.

“Was there a great deal of quality? I’m not sure the pitch gives us the ability to have that quality.

We were good in the first half, in the second half I thought they were better than us but I’ll take a goalless draw.

“I always take the positives out of it, not the negatives. It was not a great pitch but it was a tough ferocious game.”

In League One, Conor Wilkinson made an instant impact, scoring within three minutes of his half-time introduction to hail Gillingham level at Portsmouth. The Gills went on to win 3-1.

Elsewhere, Paddy Madden scored the equaliser as Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 with Plymouth while Jay O’Shea was on the mark in Bury’s 2-2 draw at home to Oldham.

There was just one Irish scorer in League Two, James Berrett salvaging a 1-1 draw for Grimsby with a stoppage-time equaliser at home to Port Vale.