Low Sun dazzles for Katie O’Farrell

Low Sun sprang a major surprise in the €100,000 RYBO Handicap Hurdle in Fairyhouse yesterday, giving 7lbs claimer Katie O’Farrell the biggest win of her career and the first leg of a magnificent double.

One of 10 runners for champion trainer Willie Mullins, the 25-1 shot came through to tackle front-running Yaha Fizz before the final flight and stayed on to triumph by two and a quarter lengths as Mullins earned prize-money with the winner, fourth (Pravaulguna), fifth (Karalee) and sixth (Meri Devie) in his quest to retain the title.

Low Sun’s victory proved the highlight of a double for Mullins, who said: “That’s a grand surprise. He was our second lowest weighted runner and a good opportunity for Katie.

“It was a nice pot to win. The light weight suited him and he’ll probably go to Punchestown. He’ll probably run on the flat after that.”

Saglawy made virtually all to land the Grade Two Boylesports Juvenile Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, keeping Mitchouka at bay by two and a half lengths.

The winner, an impressive winner of his maiden in Gowran Park, survived a last flight blunder and recovered well to score convincingly, prompting his rider to comment: “He’s improving with every run and, hopefully he’s not finished improving.

“We got away with it at the last, but he picked up again and won well. He’s going the right way and, if he’s okay, I’m sure you’ll see him again next week (in Punchestown).”

O’Farrell, successful in the feature, struck again and completed the first double of her career when Flemsnstorm, trained locally by Eddie Cawley, reversed Navan form with favourite Sunsetstorise in the Ratoath Pharmacy Ladies National, scoring by three lengths.

O’Farrell said: “They’re two very different horses and, to be honest I didn’t see it coming. But it’s great to ride a double.”

Youcantcallherthat, trained and ridden by Denis Hogan, completed a superb hat-trick when getting the better of favourite Asthuria in the John & Chich Fowler Memorial Mares Chase.

Sent off at 12-1, Hogan’s charge, a revelation in recent months, triumphed readily by six lengths, prompting her trainer/rider to say: “He’s owned by a great bunch of lads and we’ve been here in November, Mallow, Thurles, and back here — and she’s kept winning.”

While he suggested briefly that the mare could be aimed at the Galway Plate (the owners are from nearby Monivea), Hogan quipped: “She’s rated 87 over hurdles and should be able to scrape home somewhere off that.”

Gordon Elliott captured the finale, the listed mares bumper with the Gigginstown-owned Tintangle, who followed-up her Down Royal success with a convincing defeat of Court Artist.

Ridden by Nina Carberry, she scored by two and a half lengths.

“She’s a grand, big mare, a real chaser in the making,” Elliott said. “She settled better today and we’ll probably put her away until next season.”

Fairyhouse has been good to local trainer Tom Gibney over the years. And he struck again when Agent Boru (supported from 16-1 to 10-1) outpointed favourite Speak Easy in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Final, forging clear on the run-in to score by three lengths.

The Jim Dreaper-trained Sizing Coal recorded his second hunter-chase success of the season when justifying 5-4 favouritism, under Jamie Codd, in the Joseph O’Reilly.

The 10-year-old, in the Potts colours, jumped to the front at the second last but, ultimately, was all out to hold the renewed challenge of Fenno’s Storm by a head.

Odds-on players had their fingers burnt on De Plotting Shed in the opening beginners chase as Gordon Elliott’s charge, again, flattered to deceive.

Apparently in command between the last two fences, Davy Russell’s mount, sent off at 8-13, was collared late and beaten a length by 80-1 shot (117-1 on the Tote) Screaming Colours, ridden for Bill Durkan by Roger Loughran.