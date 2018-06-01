To watch LeBron James play basketball is to witness the qualities that distinguish the truly great player in every sport.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
LeBron defies Celtics as Cavs back in finals
Basketball coach Scannell urges Irish to embrace pressure
Watch Steph Curry sink 18 consecutive three-point baskets in training
Ballincollig win out over Killorglin in President’s Cup final
Breaking Stories
Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino not an easy target as Real Madrid hunt new boss
Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans hoping Panama can make impact in Russia
Serena Williams digs deep to see off Ashleigh Barty at Roland Garros
Chelsea’s stadium plans shelved due to ‘investment climate’
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job