Liverpool seal €50m Fabinho deal

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Brazil midfielder Fabinho from Monaco on a “long-term contract” from July 1, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazilian has been identified as a replacement for Emre Can, who is out of contract at Anfield this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

The 24-year-old is set to cost the Reds €45m, plus a further €5m in add-ons, and is expected to occupy a holding role in the middle of the park.

Fabinho spent two seasons on loan at Monaco from Portuguese club Rio Ave before making a permanent move to the principality in May 2015.

He has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions and played a key role in their triumphant 2016/17 Ligue 1 campaign.

He said: “I am really excited about this move.

This is something that I always wanted — this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

“A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.

“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club.

“I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will travel to Spain tomorrow to undergo treatment on his shoulder injury, the Egyptian Football Federation has announced.

The Reds’ 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid due to the problem sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

Salah tweeted on Sunday that he remained “confident” of being available for Egypt’s World Cup campaign in Russia, andlast night it was confirmed he will head to Spain.

The Egyptian federation said Salah began his rehabilitation programme on Sunday, and was in “high spirits” and “determined to return quickly to the ranks of the team”.

He will receive treatment in Spain, accompanied by the president of the Egyptian federation, the national team doctor, and Liverpool medics.

“Mohamed Salah began his treatment programme on Sunday, when he confirmed in a telephone conversation with the technical and administrative staff of the team he was in high spirits and determined to return quickly to the ranks of the team,” the federation said in a statement on its website.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feared the issue could rule Salah out of the World Cup, which starts in just under three weeks, but the player posted a positive message on Twitter on Sunday.

It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Your love and support will give me the strength I need.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes would love to see Gareth Bale in a Manchester United shirt next season but feels a potential transfer is unrealistic.

Bale ended a frustrating season at Real Madrid on a high with the match-winning goals against Liverpool.

The Wales forward, whose double after he came on as a substitute included an audacious overhead kick, hinted after the game that he may be willing to leave Madrid as he needs to be starting games regularly.

United great Scholes believes every fan at Old Trafford would be excited by the prospect of Bale’s arrival, although he concedes a deal is unlikely.

“Can I see it happening? No, not really,” said Scholes.

“The only reason he’d want to leave Real Madrid would be if they wanted him to go.

“Could he come to Man United then? I hope so.

“Every United fan would want him: Great ability, great talent, scores great goals.

“If it’s possible then, yeah, great, I hope it happens. But I don’t see it happening.”