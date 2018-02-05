Liverpool always grab a shotgun and aim for their foot

After being robbed like that, your first instinct’s to defend everyone and protect your own. Once things calm down, it’s never that simple.

On Saturday, Liverpool received sponsorship from a lubricant firm and Klopp claimed Shankly would approve of fourth place. We live in a satirist’s dream don’t we?

Perhaps they’re trying to kill older fans and free up seats for big spenders. Every time the dope opens his mouth my blood pressure rises, so maybe it’s working.

You vaguely understand the point he’s making but invoking Shankly never goes well. Whitewash doesn’t work. Never has.

Imagining Bill selling a star player but only getting half to spend is funny in a “how many swear words can you crowbar into a sentence” kinda way.

It reinforced the image of Klopp as a corporate shill, not the man of the people he imagines or that Shankly certainly was.

With trusty lieutenant Paisley he could also spot talent while Klopp hasn’t really summoned his visionary Dortmund powers here yet.

Focusing on the money’s a deflection. That’s a battle Liverpool can’t win, but we knew that.

I’ve developed an unhealthy paternal love for Andy Robertson but he’s the only one you could call a ‘discovery’ in today’s climate.

Yes, the game’s changed but that doesn’t mean you can’t compete. Liverpool aren’t exactly paupers and organising a defence was still free last time I checked.

Some people back the manager and club on virtually anything but they sound like hostages reading kidnappers’ demands off a card left of camera.

If Klopp hadn’t got easy points off his mate at Huddersfield the mood might’ve turned ugly.

This must sound hysterical, no point denying it. It’s just once they reach a certain level, Liverpool always grab a shotgun and aim for their foot.

Assuming it’ll be different this time takes too much creative effort. Some of us are just too tired now.

Claiming we didn’t buy anyone last week because fees are “ridiculous” was itself ridiculous. Because they’ll come tumbling down in summer?

Spare us the crapola, please. The owners don’t mind depositing ludicrous transfer sums, though. No problem there at all.

Passing Lallana as enough to cover for Coutinho wouldn’t work even if he was, y’know, fit for any part of the time.

Maybe he cited Shankly to reference another era of managerial strength to hide behind. Pochettino is one of a super-coach sextet likely to make things awkward for a Liverpool which won’t back a manager to the hilt.

Shankly won stuff, though. That’s when the logic collapses and Klopp doesn’t stand up to his bosses. It feels like mutually approved camouflage.

You can’t claim Liverpool deserved three points against Spurs but one fact’s undeniable: Without that referee, they get them.

Moss completely ignored the linesman for the first pen then took his word for the

second, the rancid little headline-hunter. He was awful long before that.

A pressing deadline’s hard enough without a game getting shaken like a snowglobe at the death. I’ll just say giving these frauds video review will change nothing. I should wait to chill out but my editor wouldn’t get this until Friday.

Regarding the team, let’s say the players do too much, too soon. After 70 minutes they were shot, same as against City.

Salah’s second was out of the blue, a miracle goal from a miracle player. The ability he has, he stayed on his feet and wanted to score. Spurs weren’t quite so Corinthian, obviously.

Karius was hopeless for their first. How can you go this long without addressing a key issue? That’s why Klopp’s sneering about transfers really grates.

Some quality off the bench might’ve been useful yesterday too. It simply wasn’t there. It’s these infinitesimal changes that could take us from being very good to being great. Remember, it isn’t just referees that can screw you over.

Maybe I’ll need the week to cool off after all.