Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Limerick will dig deep to go Down Under

Saturday, March 31, 2018

After the long spin down from Croke Park last Sunday evening, I stopped into my own pub, Murty Browne’s, for a pint. 

Limerick's Cian Lynch is challenged by Clare's Colm Galvin in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Croke ParkLimerickGAA
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Gilroy should be down in Dalkey sweet-talking the Cuala heroes


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Darron Gibson leaves Sunderland by mutual consent

Lampard and Lineker lead outpouring of support for Ray Wilkins

Willie Mullins quintet checks in for Sunday's Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse

What’s it like to be a sparring partner?

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »