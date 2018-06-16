Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Limerick just don’t like coming out to our field

Saturday, June 16, 2018

The last time Limerick came to Cusack Park for a Munster Championship match, in 1993, we were ready for an all-out battle. We felt we had to make a stand, writes Anthony Daly

Clare's Patrick O'Connor holds off Limerick's Declan Hannon in the 2016 league clash at Cusack Park. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Banner must now drive on for greater days ahead

What do you do with a wounded animal? Kill


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

All Blacks take victory over 14-man France in Wellington

Italy bounce back with win over Japan in Kobe

Australian rugby player James Stannard retires after head injury from alleged assault

Ronaldo ‘to pay fine’ in tax fraud case

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »