Limerick draft in Casey for Cork clash

Mike Casey is named at full-back on the Limerick team for tomorrow’s Munster SHC clash with Cork, the sole change to the side which overcame Tipperary.

Seamus Hickey, full-back on the afternoon of Limerick’s 1-23 to 2-14 victory over Tipperary a fortnight ago, drops to the bench, with Casey, who replaced Hickey late in the second half of their provincial opener, coming in.

The third-round match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm) will be Casey’s first Limerick start of 2018, having missed their entire league campaign owing to Na Piarsaigh’s run to the All-Ireland club final.

Casey was at corner-back for Limerick during last year’s championship, but is no stranger to the No3 shirt, his regular spot for the club.

Elsewhere, there are four changes to the Galway team for Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Sligo.

David Wynne and Sean Kelly are named in the Galway defence for the visit of Sligo to Pearse Stadium, with Eoghan Kerin and Gary O’Donnell losing out.

It will be a first championship start for Kelly who made a significant impression when introduced against Mayo last time out.

The Moycullen man set up Ciaran Duggan for a point before splitting the posts himself. Kelly was also involved in the Johnny Heaney goal which, ultimately, sunk Mayo.

In attack, Eamonn Brannigan, another who impressed when introduced at MacHale Park, comes in at half-forward, while Corofin’s Ian Burke, making his first start for Galway in 2018, is named at corner-forward.

Ciaran Duggan and Seán Armstrong drop to the bench.

Sligo manager Cathal Corey has opted for the same team which scored a 1-21 to 1-11 victory over London earlier this month. Their attack is led by Adrian Marren, the contributor of 1-6 at Ruislip.

Stephen Coen, introduced during the win over London, is not in the matchday squad owing to the cruciate ligament tear he sustained in recent weeks.

For the Cork minor hurlers, Cian McCarthy, Cian O’Donovan, Ethan Twomey, and Ciaran O’Brien are brought in to the team to face Limerick in their third Munster championship outing.

Limerick (Munster SHC v Cork):

N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O’Donovan, C Lynch; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Galway (Connacht SFC semi-final v Sligo):

R Lavelle; D Kyne, SA Ó Ceallaigh, D Wynne; C Sweeney, G Bradshaw, S Kelly; P Conroy, T Flynn; E Brannigan, S Walsh, J Heaney; I Burke, D Comer, B McHugh.

Sligo (Connacht SFC semi-final v Galway):

A Devaney; C Harrison, E McHugh, R Donovan; N Ewing, A McIntyre, G O’Kelly Lynch; K McDonnell, N Murphy; P O’Connor, L Gaughan, C Henry; K Cawley, P Hughes, A Marren.

Limerick (Munster MHC v Cork):

B Heavey (Garryspillane); P Harnett (Ahane), B Herlihy (Castletown/Ballyagran), M Keane (Adare); E O’Mahony (Garryspillane), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), J Nicholas (Murroe/Boher); P Kirby (Patrickswell), B O’Connor (Ballybrown); C O’Neill (Crecora/Manister), C Ryan (Doon), D Hegarty (St Patrick’s); C Coughlan (Ballybrown), B Purcell (Doon), B Nix (Newcastlewest).

Cork (Munster MHC v Limerick):

C Long (Glen Rovers); C McCarthy (St Oliver Plunketts), N O’Riordan (Mallow), Ciaran O’Brien (St Catherine’s); L Horgan (Glen Rovers), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas); Cian O’Donovan (Sarsfields), O Broderick (Killeagh); E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney), D Hogan (Sarsfields); P Power (Blarney), P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).